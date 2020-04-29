New Penn State quarterback commit Christian Veilleux hails from Canada and the hype surrounding him began to build before he transferred to play in the US. Buffalo offered him before he transferred to upstate New York powerhouse Buffalo (N.Y.) Canisius and offers started flowing in from there. Veilleux turned into a pretty well-known prospect after taking part in numerous offseason camps and his offer sheet started expanding with the additions of Michigan , Rutgers , and Virginia Tech by December of his sophomore season.

By the spring of his sophomore year, Veilleux was a major draw for college coaches across the country. He frequently took trips to familiarize himself with college campuses and to build relationships with college coaches. Pittsburgh , South Carolina , Tennessee , Virginia Tech and Rutgers were just a few of the schools that hosted Veilleux during this time period. During the following summer, Veilleux earned an offer from Penn State after competing at one of their summer camps.

The Nittany Lions became the favorite to land Veilleux’s eventual commitment but they were facing stiff competition from the likes of Duke, Tennessee, and Clemson. Veilleux, who played his junior season at Potomac (Md.) Bullis School, named those four schools his finalists. The Clemson offer came in during the weekend he had planned on visiting the campus. He was unable to make that trip due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent recruiting dead period but the Tigers were still considered a major threat to overtake Penn State as the favorites.



In the end, Veilleux’s numerous connections to Penn State, his relationship with the coaches, players, and his familiarity with the campus and environment led to his commitment to the Nittany Lions.