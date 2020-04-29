Listed at 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, Sahaydak was named the nation's No. 1 kicking prospect by Kohl's Kicking this past winter following multiple camps. He also camped with the Nittany Lion coaching staff last summer and returned for a junior day visit in February.

Since taking over the Penn State football program, James Franklin has always put an emphasis on special teams. That was evident again Wednesday when the Nittany Lions added one of the nation's top kickers in Bethlehem, Pa., resident Sander Sahaydak .

"As a kid growing up in PA, it goes without saying that the support and fan base for Penn State football is huge," Sahaydak said in a recent interview. "When I visited earlier this year I was impressed with the campus, coaching staff and facilities, as well as the focus on both academics and athletics."

An All-Eastern PA selection from Liberty High School in 2019, Sahaydak converted 10 of 12 field goals with a long of 53 yards. He also made 21 of 22 extra points and had 34 of his 45 kickoffs go for touchbacks. He's expected to focus on kicking and field goals.

The Nittany Lions added one of the nation's top punters in the last recruiting class when Virginia native Levi Forrest accepted a preferred walk-on offer. Forrest passed up scholarship offers from Arkansas State and Marshall. Sahaydak earned scholarship offers from Rutgers and Army.

