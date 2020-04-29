A native of Ottawa, Canada, Veilleux has been on Penn State's radar for a few years now, camping with coaching staff each of the past four summers. He earned an offer from head coach James Franklin after a strong performance at last year's Whiteout Camp and returned for two more visits in November and February.

Penn State's recent momentum on the recruiting trail continued Wednesday when Rivals250 quarterback Christian Veilleux announced that he was joining the Class of 2021.

“I think one of the things I like most about Penn State is their new offensive coordinator,” Veilleux said in a recent interview. “I feel like he's brought a lot of positives to the team. I was close with Coach [Ricky] Rahne before he left but Coach [Kirk] Ciarrocca and I are off to a great start. It's only getting better and better with each week."

Veilleux went on to add, "I really like the business school and their academics are very good. The campus, facilities, and coaches are great. I also have friends that go there now and can tell me about how it is. Penn State is the school that I have the most information on and that I've seen the most in person.“

As an underclassmen, Veilleux attended Canisius High School in Buffalo, N.Y., before deciding last summer to transfer to the Bullis School in Maryland. Kentucky, Michigan, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and West Virginia were a handful of the top schools that offered Veilleux following his sophomore season.

He then added offers from Arizona State, Duke, Clemson, Louisville and LSU, among others, following his junior season at Bullis. Veilleux eventually narrowed his list Penn State, Clemson, Duke and Tennessee in the beginning of April.

Over the past two seasons, Veilleux has thrown for roughly 3,700 yards and 36 touchdowns. He's the fourth offensive prospect to commit to the Nittany Lions, joining wide receiver Liam Clifford and offensive linemen Nate Bruce and Landon Tengwall. Veilleux is the top-ranked quarterback to commit to the Nittany Lions since Liam's brother and current starter, Sean Clifford, joined the Class of 2017.

