Video Recap: Nate & Greg recap Penn State's loss to Ohio State
Penn State travelled to Columbus Saturday hoping for an upset win as nearly three touchdown underdogs. The Nittany Lions played better than many expected they would, but they ultimately came up short, 33-24.
Greg Pickel and Nate Bauer recap the game and what's next for Penn State.
