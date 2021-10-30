BWI Live Show: T-Frank and Tom Hannifan recap PSU-Ohio State

Penn State put together a much better performance compared to the previous week, but the Nittany Lions ultimately came up short in Columbus, 33-24.

Now, Nittany Lion fans can tune in to Blue White Illustrated's post-game show, which will start at roughly 11:40 p.m. eastern time. Host Thomas Frank Carr will be joined by Tom Hannifan as they dissect another loss to the Buckeyes.

