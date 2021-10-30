 Watch our LIVE postgame show on YouTube recapping the Penn State-Ohio State game
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-30 22:25:15 -0500') }} football Edit

BWI Live Show: T-Frank and Tom Hannifan recap PSU-Ohio State

Thomas Frank Carr & Tom Hannifan
Blue White Illustrated

Penn State put together a much better performance compared to the previous week, but the Nittany Lions ultimately came up short in Columbus, 33-24.

Now, Nittany Lion fans can tune in to Blue White Illustrated's post-game show, which will start at roughly 11:40 p.m. eastern time. Host Thomas Frank Carr will be joined by Tom Hannifan as they dissect another loss to the Buckeyes.

Make sure you subscribe so you don't miss a minute of the show, and check out the show by clicking play below!

{{ article.author_name }}