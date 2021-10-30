BWI Live Show: T-Frank and Tom Hannifan recap PSU-Ohio State
Penn State put together a much better performance compared to the previous week, but the Nittany Lions ultimately came up short in Columbus, 33-24.
Now, Nittany Lion fans can tune in to Blue White Illustrated's post-game show, which will start at roughly 11:40 p.m. eastern time. Host Thomas Frank Carr will be joined by Tom Hannifan as they dissect another loss to the Buckeyes.
Make sure you subscribe so you don't miss a minute of the show, and check out the show by clicking play below!
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook