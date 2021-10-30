Highs and Lows: Ohio State

COLUMBUS - Penn State football battled at No. 5 Ohio State Saturday night. It wasn't enough. Taking an early lead, the No. 20-ranked Nittany Lions' series of first-half miscues led to a first-half deficit and, ultimately, a 33-24 loss to the Buckeyes. Recapping the highs and lows from Penn State's third loss in as many weeks:

PLAYER OF THE GAME Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson wasn’t immediately successful Saturday night but his patience paid off. Finishing with 28 carries for 152 yards and a touchdown, the freshman produced a back-breaking 68-yard carry for the Buckeyes that helped pad the hosts’ cushion. His three chunk play carries were good for 102 yards. PLAY OF THE GAME Effectively moving into Ohio State’s side of the field, but momentum teetering coming off the Buckeyes’ first touchdown of the night, the Nittany Lions’ fortunes went sideways in dramatic fashion. The pocket collapsing around him, Sean Clifford’s sack-fumble dropped to the field and into the hands of Ohio State defensive tackle Jerron Cage, who rumbled 57 yards the other way untouched. Eventually making his way into the end zone, the 305-pounder upended the course of the game into a 17-7 Buckeyes lead going into the half. The sack was Ohio State’s third in the first half and one of four for the game. BEST PASS The nicest pass of the night from either quarterback had to be C.J. Stroud’s connection with Chris Olave on a 38-yard touchdown strike late in the first half. Despite a botched play-action fake, Olave turned around Jaquan Brisker and raced behind Tariq Castro-Fields to cement the scoring play for the Buckeyes.

Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson finished with 11 catches for 127 yards and a touchdown against the Buckeyes. (AP Newsroom)

WORST PASS Stroud could have ended the game earlier for the Buckeyes were it not for his badly underthrown ball on fourth-and-3 to a wide-open Olave early in the fourth quarter. The incompletion returned possession to Penn State at the 13-yard line with 12:51 left to play in the game, trailing 27-24. BEST RUN James Franklin was worried coming into the game about Henderson’s ability to break the big run and what that had meant for Ohio State’s offense this season, and that fear came to life late in the third quarter. Bottled up most of the evening, Henderson shot through the middle of the Penn State defense, cut to the sideline, and raced 68 yards upfield. The carry didn’t quite get into the end zone but, two plays later, Henderson cashed in on a 1-yard bulldozer to give the Buckeyes a 27-17 advantage. BEST CATCH Parker Washington’s key third-and-9 catch for a first down early in the second quarter deserves a nod here, concurrent to recognition for Clifford’s patience in the pocket on the play. Washington finished with nine receptions for 108 yards. WORST DROP Penn State redshirt sophomore running back Noah Cain did the one thing the Nittany Lion offense couldn’t afford on the very first snap of the game for the visitors. Pulling in a delayed handoff from Clifford, the Nittany Lions ballcarrier was stripped at the line of scrimmage and immediately returned possession to the Buckeyes in the first quarter. BEST SACK Ohio State was the team collecting sacks like trading cards Saturday night, leaving Penn State to hold its breath every time Clifford peeled himself off the turf. The Buckeyes finished with four on the night.

BEST HIT Ellis Brooks wasted no time getting familiar with Jaxon Smith-Njigba on a short completion early in the game. Plowing into the Buckeyes’ receiver at the Ohio State 43-yard line, the shot set up the Nittany Lions’ defensive takeaway on the very next play. BEST EFFORT It was actually a reception, and Penn State was on the wrong side of it, but Joey Porter Jr. ultimately kept four points off the scoreboard on Ohio State’s big catch-and-run in the third quarter. With Castro-Fields and Ji’Ayir Brown beaten, Buckeyes’ receiver Smith-Njigba jetted up the middle of the field only to ultimately be brought down at the Penn State 17 by Porter Jr. BEST KICK With Ohio State bringing big pressure, Jordan Stout’s 55-yard punt from the shadow of his end zone was critical in flipping field position midway through the second quarter. Stout would also send home a 47-yard field goal to close the second half and make it a 17-10 game. BEST DECISION Clifford finally got the roughing the passer call he’d been waiting for in the first half, finally getting it when Zach Harrison unloaded on him late on a third-and-long to open the second half. The second personal foul penalty against Ohio State on the series set up the Nittany Lions with field position in Ohio State territory. WORST DECISION Knowing what to do with Porter Jr.’s late hit penalty is a difficult proposition. While the Buckeye receiver Wilson caught the ball with his knees already on the Ohio Stadium turf, the Nittany Lion corner was already in the process of making the hit. That the penalty cost Penn State’s defense 15 yards was questionable, at best. At the end of the first quarter, a botched snap from Ohio State’s center was ruled a snap infraction, trumping what would have been a clear fumble and Penn State takeaway on the play deep in Buckeyes’ territory. James Franklin’s fourth-down call felt forced and over-aggressive around midfield, bypassing the opportunity to give the hosts a long field while simultaneously letting Clifford take his first sack of the night. MOST TELLING MOMENT Lining up for a 49-yard field goal, the clock showing 1:29 left in the game, and the Nittany Lions trailing by nine points, Stout’s attempt missed badly. A last-gasp attempt to extend the game, what had been a gritty effort to keep the game close ended with a thud missed field goal and three kneel-downs for the Buckeyes.