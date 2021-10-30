Penn State football: Three defining moments from PSU's loss to Ohio State

Penn State football turned in a valiant effort in Columbus on Saturday night, hanging around for much longer than many assumed it would. Ultimately, No. 5 Ohio State proved too much, securing a 33-24 win. Here are the three plays that defined the game.

Penn State Nittany Lions football fell to Ohio State on Saturday. (AP Images)

1. Rumble big man rumble

Penn State kept the big-play Buckeyes at bay on the offensive side of the ball through most of the first half, but with time winding down in the second quarter, the Buckeye defense picked up the slack.

The ball was knocked out of the hands of Sean Clifford in the pocket and picked up by 305-pound defensive tackle Jerron Cage, who carried it 57 yards to the house. That score put the Buckeyes up 10 points, despite Penn State controlling large portions of the first half. Beating the No. 5 team in the nation on the road is difficult enough — it's even more challenging when you surrender touchdowns to the opposing defense in bizarre fashion.

2.) Henderson finally breaks loose

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson came into this game averaging the most yards per carry — 8.8 — out of FBS starting running backs. The Nittany Lions kept a lid on him nearly from start to finish, outside of one big play which proved especially crucial. Henderson broke through the line of scrimmage untouched and got to the left sideline midway through the third quarter, scampering for 68 yards before he was caught from behind by Jaquan Brisker at the Penn State 3-yard line. Brisker's heroics proved to be in vain, however, as Henderson punched it in for a touchdown from a yard out two plays later, giving the Buckeyes six huge points in a game that turned out to be closer than many expected.

3.) Clifford's big mistake