Texas native Omari Evans was one of three Class of 2022 prospects who took an official visit to Penn State this weekend for the White Out win over Auburn.

Back in June, Evans took an unofficial visit with the Nittany Lion coaching staff and was able to do a private workout while on campus. He ran a 4.3-second 40-yard dash, as well as a 4.2-second shuttle. Add in an excellent performance during field drills and it became clear to James Franklin and Taylor Stubblefield that they had to extend an offer.

But because he worked out during his first visit, it also limited what all he could see, as Evans’ first trip only lasted a few hours. Since his high school, Shoemaker, had a bye this week, that allowed Evans to come up early Friday and get the complete State College experience.

Sights & Sounds: Recruits react to Penn State's White Out win over Auburn