2022 Ath. Omari Evans recaps PSU visit, earns offer

Penn State welcomed Ath. Omari Evans from Killeen, Texas, Saturday for an unofficial visit, and it resulted in a scholarship offer to play wide receiver. A member of the Class of 2022, Evans has earned 25 scholarship offers over the past year and has taken visits to Baylor, Houston, Rutgers and Vanderbilt this month. So, what did he have to say about Penn State? Join Ryan Snyder inside The Lions Den to learn the latest!