 Penn State Football Recruiting: Which recruits were in attendance for the White Out win over Auburn?
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-19 11:59:53 -0500') }} football Edit

Recruiting: Recapping the Auburn Visitor List

Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
BWI Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsSnyder
Penn State's win over Auburn Saturday night wasn't just a win on the field, but also on the recruiting trail. Since the end of the game, we've spoken with well over a dozen prospects, and as you would expect, recruits are raving about the White Out atmosphere, in addition to Penn State's play on the field.

Overall, more than 100 prospects made the trip, and nearly 50 of those players both hold a scholarship offer from the coaching staff and remain uncommitted. That makes this arguably the deepest list we've ever seen under James Franklin.

There were a handful of prospects who were expected but didn't make the trip, as well as few late additions who we didn't originally have noted. Two committed players, CB Cam Miller and TE Jerry Cross, were ultimately unable to make the trip. Another top 2022 prospect, DE Tyreese Fearbry, decided Saturday afternoon to commit to Kentucky, so he, too, did not attend the game.

There were also three solid 2023 prospects who were expected but didn't attend: CB Shawn Battle, DE Dylan Gooden and DB Christian Garrett. Also, Penn State was expected to have a handful of elite 2024 prospects on campus, but QB Jadyn Davis, WR Jonathan Paylor and CB Ellis Robinson all did not make the trip.

As for those who ended up being late adds, that list included three excellent 2023 prospects in Saf. Rahmir Stewart, Ath. Cam Seldon and RB Marquese Williams. Also, Philadelphia native and 2024 DT Richard James returned for his second overall visit to Penn State.

Fans can check out the complete list of confirmed visitors below.

The Penn State Nittany Lion football program had a successful night on the recruiting trail, hosting more than 100 prospects for the White Out win over Auburn.
California native Larry Turner-Gooden is currently committed to Arizona State, but he took an official visit to Penn State this weekend.

Confirmed List of Auburn Recruiting Visitors

*** - Earned a Penn State Scholarship Offer


Penn State Commits

QB Drew Allar - Medina, Ohio - Medina

RB Kaytron Allen - Bradenton, Fla. - IMG Academy

DT Kaleb Artis - Queens, N.Y. - St. Francis Prep

K Alex Bacchetta - Atlanta, Ga. - Westminster

LB Abdul Carter - Philadelphia, Pa. - La Salle

DE Dani Dennis-Sutton - Owings Mills, Md. - McDonogh

DT Zane Durant - Orlando, Fla. - Lake Nona

Ath. Mehki Flowers - Harrisburg, Pa. - Central Dauphin East

WR Anthony Ivey - Manheim, Pa. - Manheim Twp.

WR Tyler Johnson - Ridgeway, Va. - Magna Vista

OL Maleek McNeil - Cortlandt Manor, N.Y. - Walter Panas

QB Beau Pribula - York, Pa. - Central York.

WR Kaden Saunders - Westerville, Ohio - Westerville South

OL Drew Shelton - Dowingtown, Pa. - Downingtown West

RB Nick Singleton - Shillington, Pa. - Governor Mifflin

LS Blaise Sokach-Minnnick - Exeter, Pa. - Wyoming Area (Walk-On)

DE Ken Talley - Philadelphia, Pa. - Northeast

Saf. KJ Winston - Hyattsville, Md. - DeMatha

LB Keon Wylie - Philadelphia, Pa. - Imhotep Charter


OL Alex Birchmeier - Ashburn, Va. - Broad Run (2023)


Class of 2022 - Official Visits

CB Jordan Allen - Lafayette, La. - Lafayette Christian (Committed)

LB Jaishawn Barham - Baltimore, Md. - St. Frances ***

WR Omari Evans - Killeen, Texas - Shoemaker ***

Saf. Larry Turner-Gooden - Mission Hills, Calif. - Bishop Alemany ***


Class of 2022

CB Amir Anderson - Philadelphia, Pa. - La Salle

CB Oliver Bridges - Potomac, Md. - Bullis School ***

LS Will Patton - New Castle, Pa. - Shenango

DE Jacob Porter - Wexford, Pa. - North Allegheny

LB Adam Trick - Huber Heights, Ohio - Wayne

OL Aamil Wagner - Wayne, Ohio ***

RB Deontae Williams - Pittsburgh, Pa. - Woodland Hills

Get on the list! Click the image to get breaking news and daily headlines delivered straight to your inbox!
Class of 2023

Saf. Kahlil Ali - Pennsauken, N.J. - Pennsauken ***

OL Gabe Arena - Harrisburg, Pa. - Bishop McDevitt

TE Neeo Avery - Olney, Md. - Good Counsel ***

OL/TE Mathias Barnwell - Fredericksburg, Va. - Riverbend ***

DE Kameron Cheatom - Pittsburgh, Pa. - Brashear

LS Nick Duzansky - Wheaton, Ill. - St. Francis

WR Jermaine Foster - Cleveland, Ohio - Glenville

QB Austen Frattura - Sparta, N.J. - Sparta

Ath. Rodney Gallagher - Uniontown, Pa. - Laurel Highlands ***

Saf. Christian Garrett - Baltimore, Md. - St. Frances ***

Ath. Nyckoles Harbor - Washington, D.C. - Archbishop Carroll ***

DE James Heard Jr. - Philadelphia, Pa. - St. Joseph's Prep ***

QB Raheim Jeter - Spartanburg, S.C. - Spartanburg

OL Koby Keenum - Florence, Ala. - Mars Hill Bible School ***

DE Cameron Lenhardt - Bradenton, Fla. - IMG Academy ***

OL Evan Link - Washington, D.C. - Gonzaga ***

CB Dante Lovett - Hyattsville, Md. - DeMatha

DE Jameial Lyons - Philadelphia, Pa. - Roman Catholic ***

OL Nolan McConnell - Stafford, Va. - Colonial Forge

DT Sydir Mitchell - Oradell, N.J. - Bergen Catholic ***

QB Dante Moore - Detroit, Mich. - Martin Luther King

DT Jason Moore - Hyattsville, Md. - DeMatha ***

DL Ronel Nukah - Philadelphia, Pa. - Northeast ***

Ath. Cole Olsztyn - Detroit, Mich. - Martin Luther King

OL Josh Padilla - Huber Heights, Ohio - Wayne ***

CB Lamont Payne - Bridgeville, Pa. - Chartiers Valley ***

LB Phil Picciotti - Perkasie, Pa. - Pennridge ***

LB Jalen Rambert - Easley, S.C. - Powdersville

OL Austin Ramsey - Philadelphia, Pa. - Roman Catholic

QB Jaden Rashada - Pittsburg, Calif. - Pittsburg ***

DE Mason Robinson - Owings Mills, Md. - McDonogh ***

LB Ta'Mere Robinson - Pittsburgh, Pa. - Brashear ***

WR Noah Rogers - Rolesville, N.C. - Rolesville ***

WR Bryson Rogers - Zephyrhills, Fla. - Wiregrass Ranch ***

LB Tony Rojas - Fairfax, Va. - Fairfax ***

DL DJ Samuels - Oradedll, N.J. - Bergen Catholic ***

TE Joey Schlaffer - Reading, Pa. - Exeter Twp. ***

LB/Saf. Cameron Seldon - Heathsville, Va. - Northumberland ***

WR Ejani Shakir - Pennsauken, N.J. - Pennsauken ***

CB Amare Snowden - Roseville, Mich. - Roseville

Saf. Rahmir Stewart - Philadelphia, Pa. - Imhotep Charter

Ath. Grant Tucker - Charlotte, N.C. - Charlotte Christian ***

OL Antonio Tripp - Owings Mills, Md. - McDonogh ***

LB Josiah Trotter - Philadelphia, Pa. - St. Joseph's Prep ***

OL Tamarus Walker - Owings Mills, Md. - McDonogh

RB Marquese Williams - Harrisburg, Pa. - Bishop McDevitt ***

Ath. Thomas Wlliams - Greensville, S.C. - Powdersville ***

DL Kion Wright - Philadelphia, Pa. - Northeast ***

Class of 2024

CB Omillio Agard - Philadelphia, Pa. - St. Joseph's Prep ***

QB Jayden Bradford - Chapin, S.C. - Chapin ***

WR Tyseer Denmark - Philadelphia, Pa. - Roman Catholic ***

DT Richard James - Philadelphia, Pa. - St. Joseph's Prep ***

LB Kris Jones - Stafford, Va. - Mountain View

Ath. Quinton Martin - Belle Vernon, Pa. - Belle Vernon ***

OL Fletcher Westphal - Leesburg, Va. - Tuscarora ***

Ath. Mekhai White - King George, Va, - King George

DT Jahsear Whittington - Philadelphia, Pa. - Imhotep Charter ***

Ath. Damarion Witten - Cleveland, Ohio - Glenville

CB Kennneth Woseley - Philadelphia, Pa. - Imhotep Charter ***


Class of 2025

Ath. Cameron Miller - Atco, N.J. - Winslow Township ***

QB Ryan Montgomery - Findlay, Ohio - Findlay ***

TE Damarion Witten - Cleveland, Ohio - Glenville

*******

