Recruiting: Recapping the Auburn Visitor List

Penn State's win over Auburn Saturday night wasn't just a win on the field, but also on the recruiting trail. Since the end of the game, we've spoken with well over a dozen prospects, and as you would expect, recruits are raving about the White Out atmosphere, in addition to Penn State's play on the field.

Overall, more than 100 prospects made the trip, and nearly 50 of those players both hold a scholarship offer from the coaching staff and remain uncommitted. That makes this arguably the deepest list we've ever seen under James Franklin.

There were a handful of prospects who were expected but didn't make the trip, as well as few late additions who we didn't originally have noted. Two committed players, CB Cam Miller and TE Jerry Cross, were ultimately unable to make the trip. Another top 2022 prospect, DE Tyreese Fearbry, decided Saturday afternoon to commit to Kentucky, so he, too, did not attend the game.

There were also three solid 2023 prospects who were expected but didn't attend: CB Shawn Battle, DE Dylan Gooden and DB Christian Garrett. Also, Penn State was expected to have a handful of elite 2024 prospects on campus, but QB Jadyn Davis, WR Jonathan Paylor and CB Ellis Robinson all did not make the trip.

As for those who ended up being late adds, that list included three excellent 2023 prospects in Saf. Rahmir Stewart, Ath. Cam Seldon and RB Marquese Williams. Also, Philadelphia native and 2024 DT Richard James returned for his second overall visit to Penn State.

Fans can check out the complete list of confirmed visitors below.