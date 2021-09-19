Recruiting: Recapping the Auburn Visitor List
Penn State's win over Auburn Saturday night wasn't just a win on the field, but also on the recruiting trail. Since the end of the game, we've spoken with well over a dozen prospects, and as you would expect, recruits are raving about the White Out atmosphere, in addition to Penn State's play on the field.
Overall, more than 100 prospects made the trip, and nearly 50 of those players both hold a scholarship offer from the coaching staff and remain uncommitted. That makes this arguably the deepest list we've ever seen under James Franklin.
There were a handful of prospects who were expected but didn't make the trip, as well as few late additions who we didn't originally have noted. Two committed players, CB Cam Miller and TE Jerry Cross, were ultimately unable to make the trip. Another top 2022 prospect, DE Tyreese Fearbry, decided Saturday afternoon to commit to Kentucky, so he, too, did not attend the game.
There were also three solid 2023 prospects who were expected but didn't attend: CB Shawn Battle, DE Dylan Gooden and DB Christian Garrett. Also, Penn State was expected to have a handful of elite 2024 prospects on campus, but QB Jadyn Davis, WR Jonathan Paylor and CB Ellis Robinson all did not make the trip.
As for those who ended up being late adds, that list included three excellent 2023 prospects in Saf. Rahmir Stewart, Ath. Cam Seldon and RB Marquese Williams. Also, Philadelphia native and 2024 DT Richard James returned for his second overall visit to Penn State.
Fans can check out the complete list of confirmed visitors below.
Confirmed List of Auburn Recruiting Visitors
*** - Earned a Penn State Scholarship Offer
Penn State Commits
QB Drew Allar - Medina, Ohio - Medina
RB Kaytron Allen - Bradenton, Fla. - IMG Academy
DT Kaleb Artis - Queens, N.Y. - St. Francis Prep
K Alex Bacchetta - Atlanta, Ga. - Westminster
LB Abdul Carter - Philadelphia, Pa. - La Salle
DE Dani Dennis-Sutton - Owings Mills, Md. - McDonogh
DT Zane Durant - Orlando, Fla. - Lake Nona
Ath. Mehki Flowers - Harrisburg, Pa. - Central Dauphin East
WR Anthony Ivey - Manheim, Pa. - Manheim Twp.
WR Tyler Johnson - Ridgeway, Va. - Magna Vista
OL Maleek McNeil - Cortlandt Manor, N.Y. - Walter Panas
QB Beau Pribula - York, Pa. - Central York.
WR Kaden Saunders - Westerville, Ohio - Westerville South
OL Drew Shelton - Dowingtown, Pa. - Downingtown West
RB Nick Singleton - Shillington, Pa. - Governor Mifflin
LS Blaise Sokach-Minnnick - Exeter, Pa. - Wyoming Area (Walk-On)
DE Ken Talley - Philadelphia, Pa. - Northeast
Saf. KJ Winston - Hyattsville, Md. - DeMatha
LB Keon Wylie - Philadelphia, Pa. - Imhotep Charter
OL Alex Birchmeier - Ashburn, Va. - Broad Run (2023)
Class of 2022 - Official Visits
CB Jordan Allen - Lafayette, La. - Lafayette Christian (Committed)
LB Jaishawn Barham - Baltimore, Md. - St. Frances ***
WR Omari Evans - Killeen, Texas - Shoemaker ***
Saf. Larry Turner-Gooden - Mission Hills, Calif. - Bishop Alemany ***
Class of 2022
CB Amir Anderson - Philadelphia, Pa. - La Salle
CB Oliver Bridges - Potomac, Md. - Bullis School ***
LS Will Patton - New Castle, Pa. - Shenango
DE Jacob Porter - Wexford, Pa. - North Allegheny
LB Adam Trick - Huber Heights, Ohio - Wayne
OL Aamil Wagner - Wayne, Ohio ***
RB Deontae Williams - Pittsburgh, Pa. - Woodland Hills
Class of 2023
Saf. Kahlil Ali - Pennsauken, N.J. - Pennsauken ***
OL Gabe Arena - Harrisburg, Pa. - Bishop McDevitt
TE Neeo Avery - Olney, Md. - Good Counsel ***
OL/TE Mathias Barnwell - Fredericksburg, Va. - Riverbend ***
DE Kameron Cheatom - Pittsburgh, Pa. - Brashear
LS Nick Duzansky - Wheaton, Ill. - St. Francis
WR Jermaine Foster - Cleveland, Ohio - Glenville
QB Austen Frattura - Sparta, N.J. - Sparta
Ath. Rodney Gallagher - Uniontown, Pa. - Laurel Highlands ***
Saf. Christian Garrett - Baltimore, Md. - St. Frances ***
Ath. Nyckoles Harbor - Washington, D.C. - Archbishop Carroll ***
DE James Heard Jr. - Philadelphia, Pa. - St. Joseph's Prep ***
QB Raheim Jeter - Spartanburg, S.C. - Spartanburg
OL Koby Keenum - Florence, Ala. - Mars Hill Bible School ***
DE Cameron Lenhardt - Bradenton, Fla. - IMG Academy ***
OL Evan Link - Washington, D.C. - Gonzaga ***
CB Dante Lovett - Hyattsville, Md. - DeMatha
DE Jameial Lyons - Philadelphia, Pa. - Roman Catholic ***
OL Nolan McConnell - Stafford, Va. - Colonial Forge
DT Sydir Mitchell - Oradell, N.J. - Bergen Catholic ***
QB Dante Moore - Detroit, Mich. - Martin Luther King
DT Jason Moore - Hyattsville, Md. - DeMatha ***
DL Ronel Nukah - Philadelphia, Pa. - Northeast ***
Ath. Cole Olsztyn - Detroit, Mich. - Martin Luther King
OL Josh Padilla - Huber Heights, Ohio - Wayne ***
CB Lamont Payne - Bridgeville, Pa. - Chartiers Valley ***
LB Phil Picciotti - Perkasie, Pa. - Pennridge ***
LB Jalen Rambert - Easley, S.C. - Powdersville
OL Austin Ramsey - Philadelphia, Pa. - Roman Catholic
QB Jaden Rashada - Pittsburg, Calif. - Pittsburg ***
DE Mason Robinson - Owings Mills, Md. - McDonogh ***
LB Ta'Mere Robinson - Pittsburgh, Pa. - Brashear ***
WR Noah Rogers - Rolesville, N.C. - Rolesville ***
WR Bryson Rogers - Zephyrhills, Fla. - Wiregrass Ranch ***
LB Tony Rojas - Fairfax, Va. - Fairfax ***
DL DJ Samuels - Oradedll, N.J. - Bergen Catholic ***
TE Joey Schlaffer - Reading, Pa. - Exeter Twp. ***
LB/Saf. Cameron Seldon - Heathsville, Va. - Northumberland ***
WR Ejani Shakir - Pennsauken, N.J. - Pennsauken ***
CB Amare Snowden - Roseville, Mich. - Roseville
Saf. Rahmir Stewart - Philadelphia, Pa. - Imhotep Charter
Ath. Grant Tucker - Charlotte, N.C. - Charlotte Christian ***
OL Antonio Tripp - Owings Mills, Md. - McDonogh ***
LB Josiah Trotter - Philadelphia, Pa. - St. Joseph's Prep ***
OL Tamarus Walker - Owings Mills, Md. - McDonogh
RB Marquese Williams - Harrisburg, Pa. - Bishop McDevitt ***
Ath. Thomas Wlliams - Greensville, S.C. - Powdersville ***
DL Kion Wright - Philadelphia, Pa. - Northeast ***
Class of 2024
CB Omillio Agard - Philadelphia, Pa. - St. Joseph's Prep ***
QB Jayden Bradford - Chapin, S.C. - Chapin ***
WR Tyseer Denmark - Philadelphia, Pa. - Roman Catholic ***
DT Richard James - Philadelphia, Pa. - St. Joseph's Prep ***
LB Kris Jones - Stafford, Va. - Mountain View
Ath. Quinton Martin - Belle Vernon, Pa. - Belle Vernon ***
OL Fletcher Westphal - Leesburg, Va. - Tuscarora ***
Ath. Mekhai White - King George, Va, - King George
DT Jahsear Whittington - Philadelphia, Pa. - Imhotep Charter ***
Ath. Damarion Witten - Cleveland, Ohio - Glenville
CB Kennneth Woseley - Philadelphia, Pa. - Imhotep Charter ***
Class of 2025
Ath. Cameron Miller - Atco, N.J. - Winslow Township ***
QB Ryan Montgomery - Findlay, Ohio - Findlay ***
TE Damarion Witten - Cleveland, Ohio - Glenville
