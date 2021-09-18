Recruit Reactions following Penn State's 28-20 win over Auburn

Penn State's 28-20 win over Auburn wasn't just a win for the Nittany Lions on the field, but also in recruiting. In addition to adding a commitment from cornerback Lamont Payne, tonight's list of prospects was arguably the deepest we've ever seen for not just the White Out game, but any recruiting event under James Franklin's leadership.

BWI's Ryan Snyder caught up with a handful of players after the game to get their thoughts on one of the more entertaining White Out games in recent memory.

