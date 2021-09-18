 Penn State Football: Recruits react to the Nittany Lions' White Out win over Auburn
Recruit Reactions following Penn State's 28-20 win over Auburn

Penn State's 28-20 win over Auburn wasn't just a win for the Nittany Lions on the field, but also in recruiting. In addition to adding a commitment from cornerback Lamont Payne, tonight's list of prospects was arguably the deepest we've ever seen for not just the White Out game, but any recruiting event under James Franklin's leadership.

BWI's Ryan Snyder caught up with a handful of players after the game to get their thoughts on one of the more entertaining White Out games in recent memory.

The Penn State Nittany Lion football program hosted well over 100 prospects for its White Out win over Auburn.
TE Joey Schlaffer is one of a handful of recruits who were very impressed with Penn State's White Out atmosphere.

INSIDE THE DEN: QUICK RECRUIT REACTIONS FOLLOWING WHITE OUT WIN

{{ article.author_name }}