Penn State picks up commitment from four-star cornerback Lamont Payne

“One thing I really like is that they’re very diverse at Penn State,” Payne said. “Black, white, whatever, it’s just a great combination there and they’re a family. I really like that about their program. I also love the community. Like I told you before, when we went on that scavenger hunt during the Lasch Bash, we had fans supporting us, and that was just on a visit. I thought that was really cool. They just show a lot of love.

Cornerback Lamont Payne , a four-star prospect from Chartiers Valley in Bridgeville, Pa., decided to end his recruitment while on campus Saturday. He verbally committed to head coach James Franklin during pregame festivities, becoming the second prospect in next year’s class to join the Nittany Lions.

Penn State fans are already excited for tonight’s White Out game against Auburn, and now they have even more to celebrate, as the Nittany Lions picked up another verbal commitment for its Class of 2023 before the game.

“Also, they’re competitive in everything they do. Whether it’s Spikeball or in the weight room or whatever, everyone is always ready to compete. I like that kind of atmosphere. So, all of that, and just the relationship I’ve built with their coaches really feels like a great fit for me.”

Cornerbacks coach Terry Smith played a major role in the Nittany Lions landing an early commitment from Payne.

“That’s my guy,” Payne said, referring to Smith. “He’s just shown from the beginning that he really cares. He’s calling me every week to build that bond and check up with me. We talk about football, but we also talk about sports, family, and just life. I remember talking to him about history and things like that. He’s just really cool. Yes, he’s a football coach first, but life isn’t just about football, ya know? So, I think we have a really good bond. I’ve liked connecting with him on things that aren’t football-related.”

Of course, Franklin also played a major part in Payne’s decision to not just commit to Penn State, but end his recruitment so early in the process.

“Coach Franklin just has that swag. He’s such a cool dude,” Payne said. “I’ll be on a FaceTime with Coach Terry and Coach Franklin will just pop in, joke with me, have fun. I really love what he has going on with the program. I love his achievements and I love his goals in the future. You know Penn State is going to be successful with him.”

Payne earned an offer from Penn State back in April, but it was after he camped with Franklin, Smith and the rest of the coaching staff in early June that he emerged as one of their top targets at the position. Payne said he actually thought about ending his recruitment after that camp, but ultimately he elected to return two more times over the summer, in addition to tonight's visit.

“Honestly, I thought about doing it way sooner,” he said. “When I camped with them in the summer, I was feeling it, but my dad and I talked and we decided that it wasn’t good to rush it. He was right, and that allowed me to take a few more visits. That’s how I learned that this is really one of those schools that I’m set on. They provide everything I need. It’s just a good decision for me and the family.”

The Nittany Lions are currently ranked No. 2 overall in the Rivals Team Rankings for the Class of 2022. Payne and four-star offensive linemen Alex Birchmeier make up Penn State's Class of 2023 so far, although tonight's White Out game should be an excellent opportunity for the staff to show many of its top 2023 prospects what the football program has to offer. PSU is expected to host over 100 recruits for tonight's game, including more than 30 prospects in the 2023 class who already earned a scholarship.



