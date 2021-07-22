See photos of Penn State football at Big Ten Media Days
Indianapolis -- Want an inside look at Penn State's time at Big Ten Media Days?
We have you covered.
In the gallery below, you'll see plenty of photos of head coach James Franklin, defensive tackle PJ Mustipher, receiver Jahan Dotson, and corner Tariq Castro-Fields, who represented the Nittany Lions here on Thursday.
That's not all, however. You'll also get a glimpse of the setup inside and outside of Lucas Oil Stadium, a former Nittany Lions great, the Big Ten Network set, and more.
Get our current complete coverage from the event at the links below:
Penn State Nittany Lions football: James Franklin provides Noah Cain update
Nittany Lions reaffirm faith in senior QB Sean Clifford as '21 season nears
5 takeaways from James Franklin's time at Big Ten Media Days
Latest on Lonnie White: James Franklin updates four-star's status
James Franklin talks Penn State football's NIL stance and recruiting impact
Column: Penn State coach James Franklin draws unmistakable contrast to 2020
Penn State Nittany Lions football reveals White Out game, ticket info
You also won't want to miss our commitment hub for five-star defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton, who picked the Lions over Alabama and Georgia on Thursday:
