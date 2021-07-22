Penn State Nittany Lions football reveals White Out game, ticket info

Announced Thursday, the Nittany Lions have set two occasions for its annual White Out game, first hosting Auburn for a marquee non conference matchup in front of a full stadium White Out on Sept. 18, then will dress the student section only in all-whites Nov. 13 when Penn State welcomes Michigan back to Happy Valley.

Coming off the COVID-19-impacted 2020 season in which no more than 1,500 spectators were permitted to see any home Penn State games, only family of coaches and players being allowed into Beaver Stadium, the Nittany Lions are gearing up for a big return to normalcy in the months ahead.

In addition to its two White Out games set for the 2021 home slate, the program also announced several other game themes for the 2021 season.