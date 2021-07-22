Latest on Lonnie White: James Franklin updates four-star's status

"A few days ago I thought it was a done deal and I knew what he was doing," Franklin told reporters from the podium at Lucas Oil Stadium. "I just got a text message that it has changed in another direction."

And, according to Penn State football head coach James Franklin at the Big Ten's media days in Indianapolis Thursday afternoon, the wait for an answer will continue.

It's not an easy call, obviously, and White is taking his time to make it.

The choices are simple: Come to State College and play both sports while making at least some money, presumably, via name, image, and likeness, or go right to the professional ranks while cashing in on what would likely be a $1 million-plus signing bonus.

That's the question Penn State football and Pittsburgh Pirates fans have been asking since the multi-sport star from Malvern, Pa., Prep was picked in the MLB Draft, even though he is a Nittany Lions football signee.

What direction that was, Franklin declined to specify.

"I'm not sure. I think it depends on the day," Franklin said. "I didn't tell you what the direction was two days ago. I didn't tell you what the direction was today… so don't try to assume anything."

Two dates will be at the forefront of White's impending decision, though, meaning a resolution is certain to come in the next couple of weeks.

While the MLB Draft pick signing deadline is Aug. 1, Franklin indicated that the Nittany Lions could allow White to take up until the start of the program's preseason camp on Aug. 6 to make a decision. And, even then, Franklin added, more accommodation could be made.

“It's been interesting. Hopefully we'll know here soon," Franklin said. "He essentially has up until training camp. We probably could push it all the way up until the start of school, but there is some flexibility there for him and for us."

White had over 20 college football offers but picked the Nittany Lions over all of them on May 7, 2020. He never wavered yet it was always known that where he went in the MLB Draft would play a role in whether or not he'd actually ever enroll at Penn State.

"End of the day, I want the kid and the family to be happy and make the right decision," Franklin said. "One of the things that is interesting is, he's one of these kids that when he's playing football, he thinks football is his future. When he's playing baseball, baseball is his future, and I think a lot of us were like that when we were little.”