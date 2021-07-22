Nittany Lions reaffirm faith in senior QB Sean Clifford as '21 season nears

Penn State head coach James Franklin hasn’t lost his faith in fifth-year senior quarterback Sean Clifford. Nor have Clifford’s teammates. Joining the Big Ten Network Thursday afternoon at the conference’s annual media days, held this year at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, the contingent of Nittany Lion representatives on hand made their positions known. Coming off a difficult 2020 season in which he completed 152 of 251 passes for 1,883 yards and 16 touchdowns, but was responsible for nine interceptions and a series of costly fumbles, Clifford’s respect within the program has not changed. “It's about learning from the experience,” Franklin said on the BTN. “Sean's a very mature guy. He's been through a number of systems now. He's had a lot of success. At this time last year, people forget, we were talking about Sean as maybe one of the better quarterbacks in college football and arguably the best quarterback in the Big Ten or part of that conversation at least. He's still that guy. I’m a huge believer in Sean.” NOT A SUBSCRIBER? Use promo code BWI30 for FREE access to our premium content for 30 days

Penn State fifth-year senior quarterback Sean Clifford helped the Nittany Lions win their final four games of the 2020 season. (Steve Manuel/BWI)

If anything, that notion has only been strengthened this offseason, Clifford’s teammates explained. Though ranked 10th in the Big Ten by Pro Football Focus among all of the conference’s starting quarterbacks, and No. 88 nationally, Clifford’s repeated demonstration of his work ethic has made an impression on senior receiver Jahan Dotson. “Sean is hungry. We can tell that by the way he works every single day. He comes into work, he's hungry, he's looking for any way, any possible way, to just get better at his craft,” Dotson said. “Working with him, going over plays, whether it's throwing with each other one-on-one, whatever it is, he goes at it hard. “He works like a champion. That's one thing I admire about him. His work ethic is truly unmatched.” Squaring off against Clifford this summer from the other side of the field, fifth-year senior cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields echoed the sentiment. In an offseason that has seen Clifford traverse the country to work with some of the top quarterback gurus, most recently spending time at the Manning Passing Academy in Louisiana, the effort has paid dividends both on and off the field, Castro-Fields said.