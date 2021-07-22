Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson among Big Ten preseason honorees

Already considered among the best at his position nationally, Dotson earned a spot at the start of the Big Ten's preseason media days Thursday on the conference's announcement of 10 preseason honorees .

Dotson is joined by Ohio State left tackle Thayer Munford and receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, plus Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in the East Division, and Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim, Northwestern's Brandon Joseph, Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum, Purdue receiver David Bell and Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn in the West.

The acknowledgment comes in addition to Dotson's rapidly expanding place on The Sporting News preseason All-American team, Athlon's preseason All-Big Ten team, Pro Football Focus' preseason All-Big Ten team as a punt returner, and Phil Steele's second-team preseason All-Big Ten team.

As a junior during the 2020 season, Dotson led all Penn State receivers with 52 catches for 884 yards and eight touchdowns to go along with his punt return numbers of eight attempts for 197 yards, including an 81-yard touchdown return against Michigan State last December.