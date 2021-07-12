PFF ranks the nation's quarterbacks: Where does Sean Clifford come in?
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford will enter the 2021 season with something to prove.
In ranking the presumptive starters under center for all 130 Football Bowl Subdivision schools, Pro Football Focus slotted the Nittany Lions' signal-caller in at No. 88.
PFF split the 130 quarterbacks into six tiers, and placed Clifford in the fifth tier, labeled "Needs to improve/more reps."
After throwing for 2,654 yards in his first season as Penn State's starter in 2019, along with 23 touchdowns and seven interceptions, Clifford managed to surpass his interceptions total in 2020 despite playing fewer games.
Clifford threw nine interceptions in nine games, throwing for 1,883 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was benched at one point by Will Levis, who transferred to Kentucky during the offseason.
Now, the Nittany Lions are banking on him bouncing back in his redshirt senior campaign.
PFF ranks Clifford 10th among Big Ten quarterbacks.
Here's the full list of Big Ten QBs.
5 — Michael Penix Jr., Indiana
20 — CJ Stroud, Ohio State
26 — Graham Mertz, Wisconsin
36 — Tanner Morgan, Minnesota
37 — Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland
60 — Jack Plummer/Aidan O'Connell, Purdue
62 — Payton Thorne/Anthony Russo, Michigan State
70 — Cade McNamara/Alan Bowman, Michigan
75 — Adrian Martinez, Nebraska
88 — Sean Clifford, Penn State
94 — Noah Vedral, Rutgers
96 — Brandon Peters, Illinois
112 — Spencer Petras, Iowa
116 — Ryan Hilinski, Northwestern
Additionally, Clifford ranks below both of the FBS quarterbacks the Nittany Lions are set to take on in nonconference play.
Auburn's Bo Nix comes in at No. 67, while Drew Plitt of Ball State is ranked 77th.
