PFF ranks the nation's quarterbacks: Where does Sean Clifford come in?

In ranking the presumptive starters under center for all 130 Football Bowl Subdivision schools, Pro Football Focus slotted the Nittany Lions' signal-caller in at No. 88.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford will enter the 2021 season with something to prove.

PFF split the 130 quarterbacks into six tiers, and placed Clifford in the fifth tier, labeled "Needs to improve/more reps."

After throwing for 2,654 yards in his first season as Penn State's starter in 2019, along with 23 touchdowns and seven interceptions, Clifford managed to surpass his interceptions total in 2020 despite playing fewer games.

Clifford threw nine interceptions in nine games, throwing for 1,883 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was benched at one point by Will Levis, who transferred to Kentucky during the offseason.

Now, the Nittany Lions are banking on him bouncing back in his redshirt senior campaign.

PFF ranks Clifford 10th among Big Ten quarterbacks.

Here's the full list of Big Ten QBs.

5 — Michael Penix Jr., Indiana

20 — CJ Stroud, Ohio State

26 — Graham Mertz, Wisconsin

36 — Tanner Morgan, Minnesota

37 — Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland

60 — Jack Plummer/Aidan O'Connell, Purdue

62 — Payton Thorne/Anthony Russo, Michigan State

70 — Cade McNamara/Alan Bowman, Michigan

75 — Adrian Martinez, Nebraska

88 — Sean Clifford, Penn State

94 — Noah Vedral, Rutgers

96 — Brandon Peters, Illinois

112 — Spencer Petras, Iowa

116 — Ryan Hilinski, Northwestern







