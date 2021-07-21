Counting down Penn State's top 10 remaining prospects in the Class of 2022

Following a torrid run on the recruiting trail, Penn State's Class of 2022 may be full within a matter of weeks.

Currently, we project the Nittany Lions to hold 23 or 24 commitments before the start of August (they’re at 20 on July 21), and that'll still leave a handful of very good players who would still like to be part of this class.

Because of that, 26 or possibly 27 players in the Class of 2022 cannot be ruled out.

So, how would we rank Penn State's top 10 remaining prospects in the Class of 2022?

Ryan Snyder caught up with sources to try and piece the puzzle together.