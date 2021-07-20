IMG Academy DL Justin Benton looks back on PSU visit

Penn State hosted a few up-and-coming prospects from IMG Academy this summer, one of whom is Class of 2023 defensive tackle Justin Benton. A native of Covington, Ga., Benton earned an offer from the Nittany Lions way back in June 2020, and over that time he said he’s grown close with graduate assistant Deion Barnes. In fact, that relationship, as well the one he’s formed with John Scott Jr., are a major reason why he decided to visit. “Definitely Coach Deion Barnes and the effort he makes with me. That’s a big reason why I came up there,” Benton said. “He’s shown a lot of love and has really invested in me. But also, their D-line coach, Coach Scott. He’s a really great guy and I know he’s a great coach, too. Those guys have built one of my best relationships with me, so I was happy to get up to Penn State. I really wanted to check them out.”

Penn State hosted Justin Benton for a visit in June. Benton previously played for Newton High School in Georgia before switching to IMG Academy this past winter. (Rivals.com)

Growing up in a small town about 40 minutes outside Atlanta, Benton said that he liked State College and the surrounding area. He’s also high on Penn State’s success of producing players. “What really grabbed my eyes was their scheme and how they play up there at Penn State," Benton said. "They have a four-man front that really attacks and gets after it. Obviously, a lot of great players have come through Penn State, too, especially D-linemen. Also, the environment up there at Penn State is just different. From the mountains to the stadium, it’s such a cool place. There wasn’t anything about Penn State that’s not to like.” Benton and his family were also able to spend time with head coach James Franklin. In particular, he liked the presentation Franklin gave. “Coach Franklin is a great coach. He actually did a presentation with myself and some other recruits that were up there that day," Benton said. "I really like that. He took his time to go through things with us and show why they’re such a great program. He really put his touch on the trip. It was great.”