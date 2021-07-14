Penn State hosted one of IMG Academy’s top offensive line prospects for an unofficial visit at the end of June in Rivals100 prospect Knijeah Harris.

Projected as an offensive guard at the next level, Penn State was one of the first major programs to offer the Port St. Lucie, Fla., native back in April 2020, with Florida and Texas A&M being the only Power Five programs to offer prior. That gave Ja’Juan Seider, who has strong ties to that region, the opportunity to kickstart a relationship, and it’s a major reason why he visited last month.

“It really began with Coach Seider, when he offered me during my freshman year, during COVID and everything,” Harris said. “After that, I started building a good relationship with Coach [Phil] Trautwein, too, but my relationship, at this point, is probably closer with Coach Seider. We come from the same city. He grew up in the same city as my parents and stuff like that, and he knows my mentor really well. That’s something that’s huge.”