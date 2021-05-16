Rivals100 LB Jaishawn Barham updates his recruitment
Occasionally, there are major prospects that really aren't fans of the recruiting process. Count Rivals100 linebacker Jaishawn Barham as one of those elite players that doesn't enjoy the sometimes intrusive recruiting process. The Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy star took a few minutes to give an update on which teams are doing a good job of recruiting him and what the next few months of his recruitment will look like.
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
"I'm talking to a good amount of coaches right now," Barham said. "South Carolina, Florida, Maryland, and Penn State have been in touch with me a lot. I haven't planned my official visits yet. I plan on doing them during the season. I'll probably take unofficial visits during June but I haven't planned them yet."
South Carolina- "I'm talking to MarShawn (Lloyd) about it and I'm talking to coach Mike about the school, football, how they look, and what the depth chart looks like," he said. "MarShawn has been talking about how great they've been with him getting back from his injury and how they were on his side. Sometimes when guys get hurt people will leave your side and not help you a lot but he was saying they were on his side and with him through everything."
Florida- "I talk to coach Robinson from Florida," said Barham. "He likes our relationship and he likes talking to my mom. He FaceTimes a lot trying to keep the relationship strong. They're talking to me about outside and inside linebacker."
Maryland- "I feel like we've been so close because I live in Maryland and I go up there a lot," he said. "It's always the same and it's like home. The guys there just say that it's home and you can't hate home."
Penn State- "Coach Pry is a great coach," Barham said. "You see he just got Micah Parsons to the league. It was great seeing him at the draft too."
RIVALS' REACTION...
Barham is a homebody and almost from day one of his recruitment it's been a Penn State and Maryland battle. It's still likely he'll end up at one of the two schools but Florida and South Carolina are really giving Barham something to think about. It'll be interesting to hear about his impressions after he takes some visits in June. Barham isn't one to do many events in the offseason but he has made some impressive progress developing physically in the last few months. He now measures in at 6-foot-3, 230-pounds.