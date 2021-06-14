Four-star Class of 2022 defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren was one of several high-priority targets at Penn State for an official visit over the weekend.

A Michigan native, VanSumeren plays his high school football at Garber, and is a former Wolverines commit. He stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs in at 300 pounds.

For him, the first priority was getting to know the coaching staff beyond the virtual communication that has taken place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I’ve been wanting to get down there for a while," he said. "They offered me last April, while I was still committed and they’ve been on me ever since, so I’m happy just to get down there finally."