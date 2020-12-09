Following Tuesday's release of the Rivals250 for the Class of 2022 , Rivals made a few additional updates to players outside the list Wednesday morning. That impacted two Penn State commits, as both York, Pa., native Beau Pribula and Atlanta native Holden States moved up from three-star to four-star prospects. With this move, all seven of Penn State's Class of 2022 commits now hold a four-star rating.

Watch: Beau Pribula total 340 yards & 5 TDs vs. Central Dauphin

Pribula's season has been well-documented by now. Under the leadership of new head coach Gerry Yonchiuk, Central York won 10 games and advanced all the way to the PIAA 6A state championship. They were the first team from York county to ever advance that far. Pribula completed 67.5 percent of his passes for 2,156 yards and 34 touchdowns He was also second on the team in rushing with 519 yards. He scored another 14 touchdowns on the ground for 48 total scores.

Staes had his season cut short due to a minor injury, but before that, he totaled 14 receptions for 240 yards and three touchdowns playing tight end. He also had 23 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and one interception playing defense for Westminster. A good chunk of those stats came against St. Pius X in week two, as States had six receptions for 126 yards and two touchdowns against his archrival.

As mentioned above, now all seven of Penn State's commitments in the 2022 class hold a four-star rating. OL Drew Shelton remains the highest-ranked prospect in the class, while LB Ken Talley and WR Kaden Saunders are also within the Rivals250.

*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98

• Like us on Facebook