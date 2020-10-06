Wide receiver Liam Clifford wasn't the only future Nittany Lion to put up some of the best stats of his career this past weekend, as Class of 2022 tight end Holden Staes also had a big night against rival St. Pius X.

It's hard to consider any player with 25 scholarship offers undervalued, but Staes showed Friday why that may be the case. A three-star prospect, he totaled just eight receptions for 214 yards and two touchdowns last season, but as he explained, those stats were impacted by a major roster change just before the season.

“Last year, our all-state quarterback opted out like two weeks before the season. He’s now a freshman playing baseball at Georgia, so he didn’t want to get hurt," Staes said. "We ended up moving our running back to quarterback and basically just ran a Wildcat offense all year. We barely threw the ball. I think I finished with eight or nine catches all last year. They were all big catches, but I almost matched my total catches from last season just in this past game.”

