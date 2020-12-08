The Class of 2022 Rivals250 was updated Tuesday, and just like the previous release in August, there's no shortage of Penn State offerees. Not including players that have committed already elsewhere, James Franklin and his staff have verbal scholarship offers out to 127 players on the current list. That's up from 120 before the season. In regards to Penn State's efforts on the recruiting trail, there were three notable players that made sizable moves up the list, one of whom was future Nittany Lion wide receiver and Ohio native Kaden Saunders, who moved up 38 spots to No. 153 overall. For his junior season, Saunders totaled 958 yards receiving and 13 touchdowns. He also led Westerville South to the Division II quarterfinals. With an 8-1 record, the Wildcats reached their best winning percentage in nearly two decades. In fact, even with a shortened season, Westerville South hadn't reached eight wins since 2012.

Steel-High WR Mehki Flowers moved up over 30 spots in the latest ranking.

"When Kaden Saunders' name comes up, the first thing associated with his game is speed," said Rivals analyst Josh Helmholdt. "We have always known he was fast, but what we started to see from Kaden during his junior season was a more dynamic playmaker. Now, you combine his speed with the ability to make the clutch catch or come up with key plays in big spots, and that adds to his overall value as a receiver." Pennsylvania native Mehki Flowers also made a move in the right direction, moving up 31 spots to No. 132. The Steelton-Highspire prospect totaled 1,006 yards receiving and 23 touchdowns, while also leading his team to the state championship. Before reaching the state title game, Flowers scored two game-winning touchdowns with just seconds remaining to keep his season alive. He then played injured in PIAA Class A final against Jeannette, yet still had a handful of key plays, including a touchdown and an interception. Steel-High won 32-20. Offensive lineman Tyler Booker also made a big move, jumping from outside the Rivals250 all the way up to No. 88 overall. A native of New Haven, Conn., Booker now attends IMG Academy in Florida, but he's made it clear that he has real interest in the Nittany Lions. "Booker is a big tackle who moves well, can bend and is powerful," said Rivals analyst Chad Simmons. "His game really developed over this season, and even on film, it shows that his confidence grew throughout the season. He has a few offers to play defense in college, so that shows you how well he moves and just how athletic he is." Two Penn State commits, wide receiver Anthony Ivey and tight end Jerry Cross, did drop out of the Rivals250. Ivey was No. 237 in the first release, with Cross sitting at No. 248. Cross didn't play this season, while Ivey only played a few games. Both are now just outside the 250 and will be looked at closely at any camps this spring for a move back in. The Nittany Lions now have three top 250 prospects in the 2022 class, as Saunders is joined by offensive lineman Drew Shelton (No. 120) and linebacker Ken Talley (No. 178). Below is the complete list of Penn State prospects within the Rivals250. Highlighted players have either visited Penn State before or are showing genuine interest in the Nittany Lions.



Rivals250 Prospects with a Penn State Scholarship Offer