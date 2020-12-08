Penn State offers more than half the prospects in updated 2022 Rivals250
The Class of 2022 Rivals250 was updated Tuesday, and just like the previous release in August, there's no shortage of Penn State offerees. Not including players that have committed already elsewhere, James Franklin and his staff have verbal scholarship offers out to 127 players on the current list. That's up from 120 before the season.
In regards to Penn State's efforts on the recruiting trail, there were three notable players that made sizable moves up the list, one of whom was future Nittany Lion wide receiver and Ohio native Kaden Saunders, who moved up 38 spots to No. 153 overall. For his junior season, Saunders totaled 958 yards receiving and 13 touchdowns. He also led Westerville South to the Division II quarterfinals. With an 8-1 record, the Wildcats reached their best winning percentage in nearly two decades. In fact, even with a shortened season, Westerville South hadn't reached eight wins since 2012.
"When Kaden Saunders' name comes up, the first thing associated with his game is speed," said Rivals analyst Josh Helmholdt. "We have always known he was fast, but what we started to see from Kaden during his junior season was a more dynamic playmaker. Now, you combine his speed with the ability to make the clutch catch or come up with key plays in big spots, and that adds to his overall value as a receiver."
Pennsylvania native Mehki Flowers also made a move in the right direction, moving up 31 spots to No. 132. The Steelton-Highspire prospect totaled 1,006 yards receiving and 23 touchdowns, while also leading his team to the state championship. Before reaching the state title game, Flowers scored two game-winning touchdowns with just seconds remaining to keep his season alive. He then played injured in PIAA Class A final against Jeannette, yet still had a handful of key plays, including a touchdown and an interception. Steel-High won 32-20.
Offensive lineman Tyler Booker also made a big move, jumping from outside the Rivals250 all the way up to No. 88 overall. A native of New Haven, Conn., Booker now attends IMG Academy in Florida, but he's made it clear that he has real interest in the Nittany Lions.
"Booker is a big tackle who moves well, can bend and is powerful," said Rivals analyst Chad Simmons. "His game really developed over this season, and even on film, it shows that his confidence grew throughout the season. He has a few offers to play defense in college, so that shows you how well he moves and just how athletic he is."
Two Penn State commits, wide receiver Anthony Ivey and tight end Jerry Cross, did drop out of the Rivals250. Ivey was No. 237 in the first release, with Cross sitting at No. 248. Cross didn't play this season, while Ivey only played a few games. Both are now just outside the 250 and will be looked at closely at any camps this spring for a move back in. The Nittany Lions now have three top 250 prospects in the 2022 class, as Saunders is joined by offensive lineman Drew Shelton (No. 120) and linebacker Ken Talley (No. 178).
Below is the complete list of Penn State prospects within the Rivals250. Highlighted players have either visited Penn State before or are showing genuine interest in the Nittany Lions.
Rivals250 Prospects with a Penn State Scholarship Offer
2) CB Domani Jackson (No Change)
3) CB Denver Harris (No Change)
4) DT Walter Nolan (Down 3 spots from No. 1)
6) OL Julian Armella (Up 2 spots from No. 8)
8) CB Jaheim Singletary (Down 3 spots form No. 5)
9) DT Travis Shaw (Down 2 spots from No. 7)
11) CB Will Johnson (Up 2 spots from No. 13)
13) OL Kam Dewberry (Down 3 spots from No. 10)
15) OL Zach Rice (Down 4 spots from No. 11)
17) Ath. Kevin Coleman (Up 9 spots from No. 26)
18) LB Shawn Murphy (Down 4 spots from No. 14)
19) DE Caden Curry (Up 16 spots from No. 35)
20) DE Dani Dennis-Sutton (Down 3 spots from No. 17)
21) CB Jeadyn Lukus (Down 1 spot from No. 20)
22) Saf. Kamari Wilson (Up 3 spots from No. 25)
23) WR CJ Williams (No Change)
26) OL Devon Campbell (Down 2 spots from No. 24)
27) Ath. Brenen Thompson (Up 31 spots from No. 58)
28) WR Tetairoa McMillian (Down 1 spot from No. 27)
29) DE Mykel Williams (Up 22 spots from No. 51)
31) RB Raleek Brown (Down 1 spot from No. 30)
35) DE Shemar Stewart (Down 4 spots form No. 31)
36) QB Ty Simpson (Down 4 spots from No. 32)
41) RB Gavin Sawchuk (Up 18 spots from No. 59)
42) LB Jaishawn Barham (Down 4 spots from No. 38)
43) Saf. Zion Branch (Down 4 spots from No. 39)
47) Ath. Keon Sabb (Down 7 spots from No. 40)
49) OL Earnest Greene (Down 4 spots from No. 45)
51) OL Joe Brunner (Down 4 spots from No. 47)
52) OL Gunner Givens (Down 4 spots from No. 48)
56) RB Jaydon Blue (Down 3 spots from No. 53)
58) DT Khurtiss Perry (Down 3 spots from No. 55)
59) Saf. Daylen Everette (Up 85 spots from No. 144)
60) CB Tayon Holloway (Down 4 spots from No. 56)
61) RB Emmanuel Henderson (Down 4 spots from No. 57)
63) Ath. Larry Turner-Gooden (Down 1 spot from No. 62)
69) OL Kiyaunta Goodwin (Up 153 spots from No. 222)
74) WR Tyler Morris (Down 4 spots from No. 70)
76) QB A.J. Duffy (Down 4 spots from No. 72)
77) OL Carson Hinzman (Up 24 spots from No. 101)
78) Ath. Kamari Ramsey (Down 5 spots from No. 73)
79) Saf. Xavier Nwankpa (Up 105 spots from No. 184)
80) WR Shaleak Knotts (Down 6 spots from No. 74)
82) CB Myles Rowser (Down 49 spots from No. 33)
83) LB Wesley Bissainthe (Up 10 spots from No. 93)
84) DE Enai White (Down 8 spots from No. 76)
85) Ath. Kendrick Law (Down 8 spots from No. 77)
86) OL Will Campbell (Down 8 spots from No. 78)
87) WR Evan Stewart (Down 8 spots from No. 79)
88) OL Tyler Booker (New to Rivals250)
90) CB Earl Little Jr. (Down 9 spots from No. 81)
91) TE Jake Johnson (Down 9 spots from No. 82)
92) DE Malick Sylla (Down 9 spots from No. 83)
93) OL Jacob Allen (Down 9 spots from No. 84)
94) DE Kenyatta Jackson (Down 8 spots from No. 86)
96) Ath. Azareyeh Thomas (Up 68 spots from No. 164)
97) CB Keenan Nelson Jr. (Down 9 spots from No. 88)
98) LB Daniel Martin (Down 9 spots from No. 89)
103) WR Armani Winfield (Down 9 spots form No. 94)
104) DE Derrick Moore (Down 9 spots from No. 95)
106) DE Marvin Jones Jr. (Up 28 spots from No. 134)
107) DE Wilfredo Aybar (Down 9 spots from No. 98)
108) RB George Pettaway (Down 8 spots from No. 100)
109) DE Aaron Wilson (Down 10 spots from No. 99)
111) WR Kojo Antwi (Up 68 spots from No. 179)
113) OL Billy Schrauth (Down 9 spots from No. 104)
114) RB Kaytron Allen (Up 80 spots form No. 194)
118) RB Jovantae Barnes (Down 12 spots form No. 106)
120) OL Drew Shelton (Down 11 spots from No. 109) - PENN STATE COMMIT
122) RB Nick Singleton (Down 11 spots from No. 111)
123) OL Addison Nichols (Down 62 spots from No. 61)
124) CB Trevell Mullen (Down 11 spots from No. 113)
125) RB Omarion Hampton (Down 11 spots from No. 114)
127) DT Nasir Pearce (Down 12 spots from No. 115)
128) OL Dayne Shor (Down 12 spots from No. 116)
129) QB MJ Morris (Down 44 spots form No. 85)
130) LB Malaki Hamrick (Down 12 spots from No. 118)
131) WR Darrius Clemons (Down 1 spot from No. 130)
132) Saf. Mehki Flowers (Up 31 spots from No. 163)
133) LB Moses Walker (Down 13 spots from No. 120)
134) RB Tavorous Jones (Up 98 spots from No. 232)
140) LB Keaten Wade (Down 13 spots from No. 127)
149) DE Francois Nolton (New to Rivals250)
151) DT Justice Finkley (Down 12 spots from No. 139)
152) Saf. Alfonzo Allen (Down 12 spots from No. 140)
153) WR Kaden Saunders (Up 38 spots from No. 191) - PENN STATE COMMIT
157) RB Gi’Bran Payne (Down 12 spots from No. 145)
160) CB Toriano Pride (Down 12 spots form No. 148)
162) RB Tevin White (Down 11 spots from No. 151)
164) DE Bryson Jennings (Down 11 spots from No. 153)
166) OL Jacob Sexton (Down 11 spots from No. 155)
169) TE Donovan Green (Down 11 spots from No. 158)
170) OL Fisher Anderson (Down 11 spots from No. 159)
173) TE Jaleel Skinner (Down 11 spots from No. 162)
176) OL Aamil Wagner (Down 10 spots from No. 166)
178) Ath. Ken Talley (Down 10 spots from No. 168) - PENN STATE COMMIT
181) WR Reggie Fleurima (Down 10 spots form No. 171)
183) RB Damari Alston (Down 10 spots from No. 173)
189) OL Ty Chan (Down 13 spots from No. 176)
193) Ath. Shemar James (New to Rivals250)
199) DT Nick James (New to RIvals250)
202) RB Emeka Megwa (Down 10 spots from No. 192)
203) DE Jihaad Campbell (New to RIvals250)
204) OL DJ Moore (Down 11 spots from No. 193)
205) CB Bobby Taylor (Down 6 spots from No. 199)
206) RB Terrance Gibbs (Down 65 spots from No. 141)
207) RB Jamie Felix (Down 12 spots form No. 195)
209) DT Curtis Neal (Down 13 spots from No. 197)
211) DT Domonique Orange (Down 13 spots from No. 197)
212) WR De’Nylon Morrissette (New to Rivals250)
213) DE Joe Strickland (Down 13 spots form No. 200)
216) DE Keahnist Thompson (Down 12 spots from No. 204)
217) RB TreVonte' Citizen (Down 12 spots from No. 205)
218) DT Marquis Gracial (New to Rivals250)
221) Saf. Cristian Driver (Down 12 spots from No. 209)
222) WR Sam Mbake (Down 12 spots from No. 211)
227) QB Nicco Marchiol (Down 90 spots from No. 137)
228) DE Dante Anderson (Down 11 spots form No. 217)
230) DE Kenny Fletcher (Down 10 spots from No. 220)
231) WR Andre Greene (Down 6 spots from No. 225)
239) TE Elijah Brown (New to Rivals250)
240) WR Gregory Gaines III (Down 22 spots from No. 218)
243) WR Tay’shawn Trent (Down 14 spots from No. 229)
245) LB Anthony Johnson (Down 29 spots from No. 216)
246) RB Ramon Brown (Down 16 spots from No. 230)
247) CB Jaeden Gould (New to Rivals250)
248) DE DJ Wesolak (New to Rivals250)
