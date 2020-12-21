Updating: Nittany Lion personnel tracker
Sunday afternoon, Penn State junior tight end Pat Freiermuth announced the finish of his career as Nittany Lion as he begins his pursuit of a career in the NFL.
Expecting many more decisions in the coming days, with the NCAA's free year of eligibility for all participants in the 2020 season, we're keeping a running list of decisions being made by Penn Staters. Consider this your one-stop shop for all Nittany Lion personnel movement as the program turns the corner from the 2020 season into the offseason.
We'll keep this updating as the announcements continue to roll in:
John Lovett - RB Baylor: Incoming Transfer
Updated Monday 3 p.m. - Penn State has added John Lovett, senior running back from Baylor, according to his Twitter.
@PennStateFball Lets WORK! pic.twitter.com/rgw8c22cG3— JLove (@_jlovett7) December 21, 2020
Shane Simmons: Moving on
It’s been an amazing ride and I’m so glad that I got to do it “My Way.” #WeAre Penn State for life!!— Shane Simmons (@Shizzeee_) December 21, 2020
All love, Shane pic.twitter.com/VMKTrBb6S5
Pat Freiermuth: Moving on
I have been dreaming of this moment since I was a little kid. Thank you Penn State!! 🙏🏻💙 #weare pic.twitter.com/i4uXD8kgCz— Pat Freiermuth (@pat_fry5) December 20, 2020
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Like us on Facebook