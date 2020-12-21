 Keep tabs on Penn State's personnel decisions as the program's offseason officially begins.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-21 11:20:08 -0600') }} football Edit

Updating: Nittany Lion personnel tracker

BWI Staff
Rivals.com

Sunday afternoon, Penn State junior tight end Pat Freiermuth announced the finish of his career as Nittany Lion as he begins his pursuit of a career in the NFL.

Expecting many more decisions in the coming days, with the NCAA's free year of eligibility for all participants in the 2020 season, we're keeping a running list of decisions being made by Penn Staters. Consider this your one-stop shop for all Nittany Lion personnel movement as the program turns the corner from the 2020 season into the offseason.

We'll keep this updating as the announcements continue to roll in:

John Lovett - RB Baylor: Incoming Transfer

Updated Monday 3 p.m. - Penn State has added John Lovett, senior running back from Baylor, according to his Twitter.

Shane Simmons: Moving on

Pat Freiermuth: Moving on

*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}