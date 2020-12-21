Sunday afternoon, Penn State junior tight end Pat Freiermuth announced the finish of his career as Nittany Lion as he begins his pursuit of a career in the NFL.

Expecting many more decisions in the coming days, with the NCAA's free year of eligibility for all participants in the 2020 season, we're keeping a running list of decisions being made by Penn Staters. Consider this your one-stop shop for all Nittany Lion personnel movement as the program turns the corner from the 2020 season into the offseason.

We'll keep this updating as the announcements continue to roll in: