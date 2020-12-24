Pro Football Focus evaluates Penn State's defensive line
Penn State football wrapped up its 2020 season with a 4-5 record this past weekend, defeating Illinois with ease.
Although many will likely remember the circus that the Big Ten displayed leading up to (and during) the season , it'll also be looked back upon by Penn State fans as a season of "what ifs." Losing Micah Parsons and Journey Brown was just the tip of the iceberg this year, and it ultimately had a bigger impact than anyone would've imagined, as the Nittany Lions lost their first five games this season. Also, it was the way they lost to teams like Maryland and Iowa - inside Beaver Stadium, might I add - that had some wondering whether James Franklin would still be the head coach come Christmas.
Franklin's job was never truly on the line, but nonetheless, he and the team do deserve credit for the way they rallied. Two days after Thanksgiving, they defeated the Big Ten's other major storyline, Michigan, in Ann Arbor for the first time in more than a decade. The Wolverines were every worse than Penn State this season, but it proved to the spark that they needed, as the Nittany Lions went on to win three more games against Rutgers, Michigan State and Illinois. In fact, with other teams not playing all of their games, Penn State went from last place to third in the East Division, behind Indiana (6-1) and Ohio State (6-0).
To get a better feel for how Penn State's defensive ends and defensive tackles performed overall, we used the Pro Football Focus database to compare Penn State's defensive players to not only others in the Big Ten, but all Power Five teams.
If you're unfamiliar with how PFF works and grades out players, check out their FAQ page here.
Defensive Ends
|Player
|Overall Grades
|Run Defense
|Pass Defense
|
85.4
|
89.8
|
80.3
|
72.5
|
67.6
|
81.6
|
69.1
|
67.5
|
68.6
|
61.9
|
64.8
|
55.1
Jayson Oweh may not have recorded a sack this season, but just about everything else he did graded out among the best in the Big Ten. Despite playing only seven games, he finished second at his position for tackles with 38. He also had 6.5 tackles for loss and 15 quarterback hurries. Where he really stood out was against the run, earning a grade of 89.8. Ohio State's Zach Harrison was the next best defensive end in the conference with a grade of 80.2. Oweh's run defense grade was also third-best at the Power Five level.
