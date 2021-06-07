Penn State hosted one of its top offensive line targets this weekend in four-star prospect Ryan Brubaker.

Fresh off an official visit to Stanford earlier in the week, the Denver, Pa., native returned home to take his second of five official visits this month. Unlike the other schools he’s considering, which also includes South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt, Brubaker went into this visit knowing plenty about the program, as his father, Jeff, played for Joe Paterno’s 1986 national championship team. That meant that James Franklin and his staff could spend less time teaching him the ins and outs and more times building on their relationship.

“Because of my proximity and growing up in South Central Pennsylvania, there wasn’t a whole lot that I learned that I didn’t already know,” Brubaker said. “Things like the size of Beaver Stadium and the history of the program, we already had a great feel for, but I will say this trip was great from a relationship perspective and getting to know everyone more. Our relationships were already good going into the visit and I feel like that was the case while we were there. Everyone was very genuine and open.”

