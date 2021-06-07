Recruiting: Confirmed Elite Prospect I & Whiteout Camp Lists
In addition to three official visitors and a handful of very important unofficial visitors, James Franklin and the Penn State coaching staff hosted a few hundred campers Saturday and Sunday to kick off a very busy summer recruiting period. A few of Penn State's committed players - QB Drew Allar, Ath. Mehki Flowers, OL Maleek McNeil, WR Kaden Saunders and DE Ken Talley - all camped with the coaching staff on Sunday, as well as a dozen prospects who already hold an offer from the Nittany Lions. You can check out the complete list of confirmed visitors below.
INSIDE THE DEN: CONFIRMED CAMP LISTS FOR JUNE 5-6
