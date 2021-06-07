 Penn State Football Recruiting: Confirmed Visitor Lists for 2021 Elite Prospect Camp I & Whiteout Camp
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-07 13:21:32 -0500') }} football Edit

Recruiting: Confirmed Elite Prospect I & Whiteout Camp Lists

Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
BWI Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsSnyder

In addition to three official visitors and a handful of very important unofficial visitors, James Franklin and the Penn State coaching staff hosted a few hundred campers Saturday and Sunday to kick off a very busy summer recruiting period. A few of Penn State's committed players - QB Drew Allar, Ath. Mehki Flowers, OL Maleek McNeil, WR Kaden Saunders and DE Ken Talley - all camped with the coaching staff on Sunday, as well as a dozen prospects who already hold an offer from the Nittany Lions. You can check out the complete list of confirmed visitors below.

Related: Four-Star safety Sherrod Covil recaps Penn State visit

Related: Keenan Nelson Jr. recaps "surprise" visit to Penn State

Penn State football hosted future players Maleek McNeil, Kaden Saunders, Ken Talley and others.
Future Penn State offensive lineman Maleek McNeil camped with the coaching staff on Sunday.

INSIDE THE DEN: CONFIRMED CAMP LISTS FOR JUNE 5-6

*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98

• Follow us on Instagram

• Like us on Facebook


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}