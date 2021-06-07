Penn State hosted four-star safety prospect Sherrod Covil for the first time Saturday.

A native of Chesapeake, Va. Covil announced his top 11 schools back in March, and he’s now doing his best to see as many of those programs as he can. Before making it to State College, he previously went to Miami, Virginia and Maryland, making this his fourth stop since the dead period ended one week ago.

Related: Keenan Nelson Jr. recaps "surprise" visit to Penn State

Related: Lions offer Lackawanna OL JB Nelson