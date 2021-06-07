Rivals100 DB Keon Sabb talks PSU visit & adds a SEC visit to his schedule
Rivals100 defensive back Keon Sabb might play at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy but he's originally from southern New Jersey. Penn State was one of his early offers before he was a national prospect and the Nittany Lions have done a good job of recruiting him throughout the process. They were rewarded for their efforts with Sabb's first official visit and they did not disappoint.
*****
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals100
RIVALS TRANSFER TRACKER: Stories/coverage | Message board
RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage on 2021 camp series
*****
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news