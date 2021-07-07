Ranking Penn State's best 25 players ahead of '21 by PFF rating: Nos. 6-10

10. Daequan Hardy

Daequan Hardy made a positive impression as a redshirt freshman last season. (Penn State Athletics)

PFF Defense Grade: 70.2 Perhaps a surprise inclusion on this list to some, Daequan Hardy narrowly met the 150-snap requirement to make him eligible. Playing exclusively in a reserve role last season, Hardy gave the Nittany Lions some reliable depth. Despite his status as one of Penn State's smaller cornerbacks, he was an excellent tackler as a redshirt freshman, earning an 85.2 grade in that category from PFF. The Penn State cornerback room looks to be a crowded one this summer, following the additions of Johnny Dixon and AJ Lytton, so it will be interesting to see where Hardy fits this season.

9. Chris Stoll

Phil Steele rated long snapper Chris Stoll among the best in the Big Ten heading into the season. (Penn State Athletics)

PFF Special Teams Grade: 70.4 PFF shows some love to a specialist here in Chris Stoll, with the long snapper earning a 70.4 special teams grade — by far the best among Penn State's specialists. Stoll enters his third season as Penn Sate's long snapper in 2021, providing some valuable experience on the Nittany Lions' special teams units. He was named to Phil Steele's preseason fourth-team All-Big Ten.



8. Rasheed Walker

Tackle Rasheed Walker is among the most intriguing NFL prospects at his position.

PFF Offense Grade: 70.6 One of two Penn State offensive linemen to crack the top-10, Rasheed Walker enters the season as one of college football's best NFL prospects at the tackle position. Walker allowed two sacks and 12 quarterback pressures, according to PFF, over the course of Penn State's nine games last season covering Sean Clifford's blind side, earning him a 67.9 overall grade as a pass blocker and a 71.9 rating in the run game. Walker made only a small jump from his 69.6 overall grade in 2019, and will surely be hoping to take his game to the next level in 2021.

7. Jonathan Sutherland

Penn State safety Jonathan Sutherland has been earning positive reviews from Pro Football Focus since his freshman season.

PFF Defense Grade: 72.2 Pro Football Focus has rated Jonathan Sutherland well since he took his first snaps in blue and white, and 2020 was no different. Although he didn't play much on defense, collecting only 152 snaps, he still proved to be valuable cover for the Nittany Lions at the safety position. Predictably, PFF labeled his tackling as his best asset, giving him an 87.2 grade in that department. In coverage, he earned a 71.3 grade. He moves into 2021 battling with Ji'Ayir Brown and others to start alongside Jaquan Brisker at safety.



6. Derrick Tangelo

Defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo transferred from Duke in the offseason. (Penn State Athletics)