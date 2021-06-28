Ranking Penn State's best 25 players ahead 2021 by PFF rating: Nos. 21-25

With the 2021 Penn State football season coming into view, Blue White Illustrated is using Pro Football Focus ratings to rank the 25 best players on Penn State's roster. The rankings are based on last season's PFF ratings, and the rankings only include players who played at least 100 snaps least season on offense or defense — with the exception of specialists. Let's get into the rankings, starting with No. 25. RELATED: Sean Clifford, Noah Cain, NIL and a return to normalcy

25. Jake Pinegar

Penn State kicker Jake Pinegar made 9 of his 13 field goals this season

PFF Special Teams Grade: 61.1 Last season was a tough season for Jake Pinegar, who is the first of two specialists inside the top-25. Pinegar found himself strictly on field goal and extra point duty in 2021, with Jordan Stout handling the majority of the kickoff and punts, as well as the longer field goal attempts. Pinegar went just 9-13 on his field goal attempts in 2021, and connected on 27 of 28 attempted PATs. Two of those missed field goals came in Penn State's season-opening loss to Indiana.

24. Johnny Dixon

Penn State transfer addition Johnny Dixon is the No. 24 ranked returning player by PFF. (AP Images)

PFF Defense Grade: 62.0 The first incoming transfer to crack this list is cornerback Johnny Dixon, who arrived this offseason from South Carolina, where he started eight games last season. Dixon's best asset according to PFF was his tackling, which earned him a 67.8 grade. He finished the season with 35 total tackles. He finished with three pass breakups and allowed 24 receptions on 42 targets.

23. John Lovett

Penn State added running back John Lovett from Baylor this offseason

PFF Offense Grade: 62.6 John Lovett was another transfer addition for James Franklin and his staff this offseason, brought in to add some veteran experience to a deep-but-young group of Penn State running backs. Lovett played only 168 snaps last season as he dealt with some injury problems at Baylor, emerging with the lowest PFF grade of his career at 62.6. It's certainly not unrealistic to expect a player of his quality and experience to bounce back should he manage to stay healthy in 2021.

22. Caziah Holmes

Penn State running back Caziah Holmes was thrust into action as a true freshman

PFF Offense Grade: 63.4 Sandwiched in the middle of a trio of running backs to close out our first five players is Caziah Holmes, who surely saw far more action in his freshman season than he would have expected. Holmes's overall grade was dragged down a bit by some difficulties as a blocker. He earned a 48.8 grade from PFF as a pass blocker and a 57.1 on the 50 occasions he was asked to run block. He had plenty of success carrying the ball, though, accumulating 227 yards on the ground on 51 attempts and finding the end zone twice.

21. Devyn Ford

Penn State running back Devyn Ford is the No.. 21 returning player for the Nittany Lions based on PFF rating. (Penn State Athletics)