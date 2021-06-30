Ranking Penn State's best 25 players ahead of '21 by PFF rating: Nos. 16-20

With the 2021 Penn State football season coming into view, Blue White Illustrated is using Pro Football Focus ratings to rank the 25 best players on Penn State's roster. The rankings are based on last season's PFF ratings, and the rankings only include players who played at least 100 snaps least season on offense or defense — with the exception of specialists. In case you missed it, catch up with Nos. 21-25 in the rankings, here: Ranking Penn State's best 25 players ahead of '21 by PFF rating: Nos. 21-25

20. Mike Miranda

Mike Miranda was a reliable presence on the offensive line for Penn State last season.

PFF Offense Grade: 63.8 Miranda started every game for the Nittany Lions at left guard in 2020, and, like the offensive line in general, saw improvements as the season went on. Pro Football Focus rated him as a solid pass-blocker, giving him a 70.4 overall grade in that department, but was slightly more bearish on his run blocking abilities, giving him a 62.9 grade in that department. His 63.8 overall rating was a slight downturn from his 65.1 overall mark in 2019, but still good enough to earn him a spot on this list.

19. Marquis Wilson

PFF Defense Grade: 64.8 Marquis Wilson's circumstances are interesting as he enters 2021. He earns a spot on this list by virtue of his performance at cornerback last season, where he took 317 snaps, including two starts. PFF rated him as solid in coverage, but he struggled a bit in the run game and as a tackler. Penn State's roster now lists him as an athlete, and James Franklin said he expects Wilson to play at wide receiver next season, partly as a function of Penn State's added depth at corner, and partly because of Wilson's excellent ball skills.



Penn State cornerback Marquis Wilson is expected to move to wide receiver for next season. (Penn State Athletics)

18. PJ Mustipher

Penn State DT PJ Mustipher has added weight heading into the new season (Penn State Athletics)

PFF Defense Grade: 65.0 After impressing PFF's analysts playing in a reserve role in 2019 to the tune of a 74.6 overall grade, PJ Mustipher couldn't quite replicate the same performance as a starter, finishing 2020 with a grade of 65.0. He finished the season with 35 tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack. He's added weight in the offseason as he shifts to a 2i-technique role, and is optimistic that the added weight will help him improve his performance, especially in the run game.

17. Sean Clifford

Sean Clifford will look to bounce back after struggling for much of the 2020 season. (Penn State Athletics)

PFF Offense Grade: 65.3 Sean Clifford's 2020 season was an obvious disappointment, especially on the heels of a promising first season as a starter in 2019. He turned the ball over far too often, and PFF gave him a passing grade of just 60.9. His contributions in the run game, which Penn State leaned on, especially late in the season to give the Nittany Lions more stability on offense, helped his grade, as he earned a 68.4 mark in that category, which helped him claim the No. 17 spot on this list.

16. Parker Washington

Wideout Parker Washington was a pleasant surprise for Penn State last season