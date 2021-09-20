 Penn State Football Recruiting Photo Gallery: Which recruits attended Saturday's win over Auburn?
Penn State Football Photos: Recruits at the Auburn Game

Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
BWI Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsSnyder
Penn State welcomed well over 100 prospects to Beaver Stadium Saturday night for its game against Auburn. As you would expect, the feedback from recruits has been excellent, as the White Out once again proved to be a major recruiting tool for James Franklin and the entire Nittany Lion coaching staff.

So, who all made the trip to Happy Valley? BWI's Ryan Snyder has a complete photo gallery of the top prospects in attendance. Click Below.


{{ article.author_name }}