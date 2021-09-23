Penn State coach James Franklin radio show recap: 3 key takeaways

Here's a look at three of the key takeaways from Franklin's appearance:

Joining host Steve Jones and a crowd at The Field restaurant in State College, Franklin took questions from fans in the audience as Penn State gears up for a traditionally strong Villanova program at the FCS level this weekend while aiming to find additional benefits from the game

At this juncture, the Nittany Lions feeling good following Saturday night’s 28-20 win against Auburn, Franklin has repeatedly touched on his optimism about the team’s standing and future.

That doesn’t mean, however, that Penn State’s head coach isn’t still seeking improvement.

Asked Thursday night about the major points of emphasis this week in practice for his Nittany Lions, the veteran coach pointed to two specific areas that have taken precedence for necessary improvements.

“We emphasized (the running game) a little bit more this week in practice. That’s an area I think we can get better and need to get better,” Franklin said. “Going against Wisconsin and Auburn, I think that’s the two things that they do well. So the stats are a little bit skewed there but in general, we need to get better in the running game on offense.”

Continuing, Franklin also touched on the team-wide issue that has sent the Nittany Lions down something of an uncharacteristic path this season.

“I think we’ve gotta clean up some of the penalties. We’re not having a bunch of them,” he said. “And I actually am a believer that you should have a few penalties a game. I’m OK with the aggressive penalties. It’s the pre-snap and post-snap penalties.

“We’ve been one of the more disciplined teams in college football for a while, so I just want to make sure that we get some of those things cleaned up so we’re not giving away free yards.”

Through three games, Penn State is tied for 51st nationally in the fewest penalties per game at 6.00 with a significant 58.67 yards per game surrendered via penalties (tied-79th).

