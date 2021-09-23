Column: Fulfilling team objectives, Nittany Lions unbothered by run numbers

Penn State head coach James Franklin considered the question posed Tuesday afternoon. Had his Nittany Lions taken their biggest step forward offensively in its 28-20 win against Auburn Saturday night? And, if so, what made that progress possible? Unable to square his perception of a steady, week-by-week progression for Penn State’s offense with that of one performance being more significant than another, Franklin directed his attention to the future. “I just think we continue to take strides and steps in the right direction,” Franklin said. “Whether that appeared to be a bigger step in week three, I don't know if I would describe it that way, but I do think we're doing some good things. I do think we're gaining confidence.” Owner of the nation’s No. 76th total offense at 395.3 yards per outing and, more important, a scoring offense tied for 72nd at 29.3 points per game, the Nittany Lions have not been statistically dominant. Highlighted by a team passing efficiency rating of 155.53 (36th), and a passing offense gaining 267.3 yards per game (43rd), Penn State has instead found a comfort level in taking what opponents have allowed. Backed by the complementary components of a bend-but-don’t-break defense and outstanding, field-position-swinging special teams play, the recipe has been one of success for the Nittany Lions as they prepare for their final nonconference game of the 2021 slate. Still, according to Franklin, one area offensively has room to reach a higher potential than what it’s shown to date.

Penn State running back Noah Cain is averaging 3.4 yards per carry on 47 attempts this season. (Steve Manuel/BWI)

“I still think we've got to take some strides in the running game. I think we can be better in the running game and have the ability to be better in the running game,” Franklin said. “But overall, I'm pleased with where we're at as a team, most importantly.” That perception is complicated by the defenses Penn State has faced so far this season and, maybe as important, the blueprint generally being followed by those same opponents. Coming off a 2020 season in which quarterback Sean Clifford struggled mightily at times, the Nittany Lions traveled to compete against a Wisconsin defense ranked first nationally against the run, allowing just 33.0 yards per game. In a similarly limited sample size, Auburn also brought one of the nation’s most stingy rushing defenses to Beaver Stadium in allowing an average of just 45.7 yards per game on the ground through the Tigers’ first three games. Producing just 50 and 89 yards rushing in those two winning performances, respectively, the Nittany Lions’ No. 101-ranked rushing offense at 128.0 yards per game is largely based on their 240 yards on 48 carries against Ball State two weeks ago. Maybe more indicative of the Nittany Lions’ proficiency on the ground this season, their 3.9 yards per carry ranks ninth among Big Ten programs as opposed to their position as the only team in the conference averaging less than 140.0 rushing yards per game. Meeting with reporters Thursday, Penn State offensive line coach Phil Trautwein insisted that his unit is determined to become more efficient in that area of the game. And, to that end, he added his perspective on what the Nittany Lions have seen from their defensive opponents so far this season. Noting that defensive fronts are shifting intermittently enough against Penn State’s zone-blocking scheme, the result has been a need for the Nittany Lions to develop within the system. Penn State football offensive line notebook: Run game, Tengwall, plus more Nation's top DT prospect Jason Moore recaps Penn State White Out experience

“We just have to keep on working on our fundamentals and details and making sure our eyes are right,” Trautwein said. “Defensive linemen or front sevens, they're not just going to stand still. They're going to try to move. They're going to try to plug, get us off double teams, I feel like because we can come off the ball and we can move double teams, they're going to move. “And so we just have to get better at that and just make sure our eyes are right and just making sure our footwork is good and perfect and just keep building off those fundamentals.” Noting that Penn State has countered the approach by earning its “rushing” yards through the bubble screen game and getting the ball to its athletes in space, Trautwein’s assertion is backed by the numbers. To date this season, Clifford has completed 23 of 26 passes behind the line of scrimmage for 138 yards in the passing game or, in the context of the rushing game and how Penn State perceives the approach, a more robust 6.0 yards per completion. The question for the Nittany Lions Saturday as they complete the nonconference slate by hosting Villanova is whether to expect significant statistical improvement in the running game. Despite its FCS status, the Wildcats have been extremely stout against the run in their first three performances, ranking third at that level nationally allowing just 29.3 yards on the ground per game in wins against Lehigh, Bucknell, and Richmond. Gently resisting the emerging narrative of significant problems with Penn State’s running game this season, Trautwein’s “There's always going to be something,” Trautwein said. “There's going to be something that we're going to do well in Auburn... and then there's always going to be something that we're going to have to fix. And then that thing that we did well is going to come back and it's always a cycle. It's just how you attack it and how you make sure your guys get confidence.” Adding that Penn State’s intention against Auburn was to “punch” and “throw hands” and “get separation,” the final evaluation of the performance was that the Nittany Lions did “a heck of a job” in that realm, Trautwein is optimistic about the strides still available for the offensive line and, by extension, the running game. “(It’s) making sure that we keep getting better fundamentally every day, every week, and making sure that we play our best ball every Saturday. That's what it's all about,” Trautwein said. “It's all about a 1-0 mentality and if our technique and fundamentals are getting better every week, then we're going to get better every week.”