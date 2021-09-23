Penn State football offensive line notebook: Run game, Tengwall, plus more

Penn State Nittany Lions football offensive line coach Phil Trautwein met the media on Thursday morning to discuss a variety of topics relating to his unit. Trautwein covered Penn State's sputtering run game, the development of highly touted freshman Landon Tengwall, plus much more.

1.) Run game thoughts

If there is one common complaint from Penn State football fans through three weeks, it likely centers on the Nittany Lions' running game. RELATED: Nation's top DT prospect Jason Moore recaps Penn State White Out experience Penn State is 13th among the 14 Big Ten teams this far this season with 124.7 rushing yards per game. Asked what the Nittany Lion offensive line has to do to help the run game be more productive and efficient, Trautwein pointed toward the basics. "We just have to keep on working on our fundamentals and details and making sure our eyes are right," he said. "Defenses and front sevens, they're not just going to stand still. Definitely against us, they're going to try to move, they're going to try to plug, get us off double teams." Additionally, Trautwein pointed out, there have been opportunities to run the ball that Penn State has elected to pass up through three games. "There's a lot of plays that we could have run the ball, but we threw bubbles and we threw it out in space," he said. "That's always a key in our offense as well."

2.) Landon Tengwall's progress

The highest ranked recruit in Penn State's 2021 class was offensive lineman Landon Tengwall out of Maryland. Trautwein offered a positive update on his progress as he battles for playing time. "He's getting better every day," Trautwein said. "He's a guy that comes to work every day and tries to get better and does get better. I love the way he practices. He's out there, he's on the travel squad. He's getting better. He's getting closer and closer. Where he's at right now, he's working hard and he's doing everything he can to get on that field. "Hopefully you guys will see him soon."

3.) Bryce Effner gets positive reviews