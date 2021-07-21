Penn State Big Ten Media Days preview: What to expect in Indianapolis

Penn State and its 13 Big Ten peers will invade Indianapolis at the end of the week for the conference's two-day media extravaganza. The event was not held in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, and it's been relocated from its usual spot in Chicago to the much bigger Lucas Oil Stadium. Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin will speak on Thursday, as will the program's three player representatives: Corner Tariq Castro-Fields, defensive tackle P.J. Mustipher, and receiver Jahan Dotson. Let's take a closer look at what to expect and watch for.

Penn State coach James Franklin is seen in a file photo at a previous Big Ten Media Day. BWI photo

The schedule

Here's the order of podium speeches on Thursday and Friday. All times eastern: Thursday: Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren, 10:30 - 11:00 a.m. P.J. Fleck, Minnesota 11:00 – 11:15 a.m. Mike Locksley, Maryland 11:15 – 11:30 a.m. Scott Frost, Nebraska 11:30 – 11:45 a.m. Bret Bielema, Illinois 11:45 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. James Franklin, Penn State 12:00 – 12:15 p.m. Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern 12:15 – 12:30 p.m. Jim Harbaugh, Michigan 12:30 – 12:45 p.m. Friday: Greg Schiano, Rutgers 11:00 – 11:15 a.m. Mel Tucker, Michigan State 11:15 – 11:30 a.m. Kirk Ferentz, Iowa 11:30 – 11:45 a.m. Tom Allen, Indiana 11:45 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Paul Chryst, Wisconsin 12:00 – 12:15 p.m. Jeff Brohm, Purdue 12:15 – 12:30 p.m. Ryan Day, Ohio State 12:30 – 12:45 p.m.

2 big topics for everyone

There is a line of questioning at every event like this that reaches each coach and player on hand. The two this year are name, image, and likeness and COVID-19 vaccinations. The NCAA has now put a policy in place for schools in states without NIL legislation to follow so that athletes can profit off of their popularity, but there are still some differences from program to program in terms of what's already been agreed to and what's on the horizon. Warren will be forced to address it, too, and give the conference's position on the matter. Team vaccination rates will be the second major talking point, and it will be interesting to see how the coaches address it. Surely, some will be more forthcoming and direct than others, but with summer camp approaching fast, it's a certainty that this topic will be a talker during both days and all media sessions.

2 big topics for James Franklin

Franklin has been very willing to share his personal coronavirus situation, and it was discussed a lot last year. While he'll be asked about it, most of the focus, especially during the afternoon table interviews, will be on football. The first big thing that is expected to come up early is the status of Lonnie White Jr., who signed with Penn State's Class of 2021 but was also picked by the Pittsburgh Pirates in this year's MLB Draft. As of this writing, the stud receiver/outfielder has not yet decided if he wants to come to college or head to the professional ranks, and if he doesn't announce that by Thursday afternoon, then it will probably be the first question Franklin is asked. Related: Penn State football summer interview with James Franklin

The second item here could be any number of topics, but judging by what the fan base has been buzzing about since January, it feels like there is no way to go but to focus on new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich and what he and quarterback Sean Clifford, plus the rest of the members of the Lions attack, have been up to since spring practice ended.

A topic for each player

What do you want to know from the three Nittany Lions veterans on hand? Each will have a podium to speak between 1:45 - 2:45 p.m. ET on Thursday. For Castro-Fields, I'm curious to hear how the Maryland native is leading his teammates as one of the most experienced members of the roster in addition to how last year's health setbacks fueled his decision to return for a final season. When it comes to Mustipher, I'm excited to hear his take on who will line up beside him and how Fred Hansard, Derrick Tangelo, and others are progressing inside. Finally, with Dotson, I want to see how he handles the spotlight. The receiver felt snubbed (and rightly so) after last year's All-Big Ten voting left him on the third-team despite impressive numbers, but he should be a player that local, regional, and national media want to highlight in Indianapolis. He's earned that kind of attention, and how well he'll thrive in it is an interesting storyline to follow. Podcast: Dani Dennis-Sutton decision preview, more recruiting thoughts



