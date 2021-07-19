PSU podcast: Previewing Dani Dennis-Sutton's pick, a commit surge, and more

Blue-White Illustrated's Penn State football podcast is back with another recruiting-heavy installment as the Nittany Lions continue a commitment surge.

Hosts Ryan Snyder and Greg Pickel have much to discuss on this episode, and the topics of conversation include:

--A preview of five-star Dani Dennis-Sutton's Thursday announcement. Will he pick Georgia or Penn State?

--The Lions' latest commitment run, which saw them add Spencer Rolland, Kaytron Allen, Jordan Allen, and Alex Birchmeier over the last week. What do the Lions get from each player?

