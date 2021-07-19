PSU podcast: Previewing Dani Dennis-Sutton's pick, a commit surge, and more
Blue-White Illustrated's Penn State football podcast is back with another recruiting-heavy installment as the Nittany Lions continue a commitment surge.
Hosts Ryan Snyder and Greg Pickel have much to discuss on this episode, and the topics of conversation include:
--A preview of five-star Dani Dennis-Sutton's Thursday announcement. Will he pick Georgia or Penn State?
--The Lions' latest commitment run, which saw them add Spencer Rolland, Kaytron Allen, Jordan Allen, and Alex Birchmeier over the last week. What do the Lions get from each player?
(Apologies for the echo. Ryan's on vacation this week, so we don't have our normal equipment. We'll be back to normal next week.)
--Thoughts on Penn State's coaching staff from a recruiting perspective, including one staffer who is being overlooked.
--A look ahead to pending announcements from Texas athlete Christian Driver and Maryland safety KJ Winston next week.
--Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis, where BWI will have on-site coverage from Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Blue-White Illustrated Penn State football and recruiting podcast can be heard by clicking play on the embedded media icon below. It can also be found on the following platforms: Spotify, Audible, Podbean, and Google.
An audio-only version can be found below, as well.
