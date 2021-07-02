Hoops: An updated look at Penn State's scholarship situation, needs + more
The entrance to the transfer portal is closed — for now.
The July 1 deadline for student-athletes to notify their schools of their intent to transfer passed on Thursday, meaning players can no longer retain immediate eligibility at their next school should they choose to transfer.
With that in mind, it seems like a good time to assess the scholarship situation with Penn State men's basketball, which felt the full force of the NCAA's new one-time transfer rule over the offseason, losing seven players to the portal while bringing in four new additions in the same manner.
Here's a look at the scholarship situation at Penn State as things stand:
RELATED: Penn State introduces 'STATEment' program for athletes' NIL dealings
Takeaways
1. Wide Open Spaces
For the sake of comparison, consider the following chart that shows what the situation would be had no players transferred in or out of the Penn State program:
The obvious observation to make is that there just isn't that much available space in the medium-to-long term when we look at this chart relative to the one that actually reflects Penn State's roster situation.
Even if the Nittany Lions do make some more transfer additions before the beginning of this season — which they would certainly like to — it's unlikely that these will be players with lots of eligibility remaining.
That's created a scenario that has given new head coach Micah Shrewsberry at least five scholarships to work with in the Class of 2022, and that even accounts for Kanye Clary, who has already committed.
2. Fifth-Year Fallout
Penn State's roster, especially next season, is going to be massively influenced by whether or not players opt to use the fifth year of eligibility provided to them by the NCAA as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
BWI's Nate Bauer wrote earlier this week that it's difficult to see many players taking advantage of that fifth season moving forward on the football side of things. Is that also true for basketball? Well, it's tough to say.
But the answer to that question will have a big, big impact on recruiting, on Penn State's approach to the transfer market next offseason, and on their season outlook in general.
Five guaranteed open scholarships next season could soon become eight, and it's crucial that Penn State's staff has a plan in place for every eventuality.
3. A Big Roster Hole
Penn State needs big men.
It's really that simple. John Harrar's decision to return for a fifth season was a big shot in the arm, and the Nittany Lions also added 6-foot-9 forward Greg Lee from Western Michigan over the offseason.
That's the good news. The bad news is that neither of those players will be around for the 2022-23 season.
Penn State lost Abdou Tsimbila over the offseason, who was certainly a raw player but did show glimpses of promise when he made his way onto the floor, and that left them without an underclassman big.
Certainly, they are in the picture for a handful on the recruiting trail, including five-star big man Dereck Lively, who gave the Nittany Lions a spot in his top-seven last week.
But, unless an-uber talented Class of 2022 freshman like Lively decides to call Happy Valley home, Shrewsberry and company will need to use the transfer portal to acquire some experience at that position.
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook