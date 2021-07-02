Hoops: An updated look at Penn State's scholarship situation, needs + more

The entrance to the transfer portal is closed — for now. The July 1 deadline for student-athletes to notify their schools of their intent to transfer passed on Thursday, meaning players can no longer retain immediate eligibility at their next school should they choose to transfer. With that in mind, it seems like a good time to assess the scholarship situation with Penn State men's basketball, which felt the full force of the NCAA's new one-time transfer rule over the offseason, losing seven players to the portal while bringing in four new additions in the same manner. Here's a look at the scholarship situation at Penn State as things stand: RELATED: Penn State introduces 'STATEment' program for athletes' NIL dealings

Takeaways

1. Wide Open Spaces For the sake of comparison, consider the following chart that shows what the situation would be had no players transferred in or out of the Penn State program:

The obvious observation to make is that there just isn't that much available space in the medium-to-long term when we look at this chart relative to the one that actually reflects Penn State's roster situation. Even if the Nittany Lions do make some more transfer additions before the beginning of this season — which they would certainly like to — it's unlikely that these will be players with lots of eligibility remaining. That's created a scenario that has given new head coach Micah Shrewsberry at least five scholarships to work with in the Class of 2022, and that even accounts for Kanye Clary, who has already committed.