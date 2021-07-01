Penn State introduces 'STATEment' program for athletes' NIL dealings

Penn State student-athletes will be aided in their pursuit of name, image, and likeness deals by a program called 'STATEment,' the school's athletic department announced on Thursday. INFLCR and Spry are a pair of companies the school has partnered with to help players understand and elevate their brand, educate them on the NIL process, and serve as a hub for disclosure notices, among other things. A news release added that student-athletes will have access to Happy Valley LaunchBox and the Sokolov-Miller Family Financial and Life Skills Center, as well, to help learn about the many things that go into profiting off of their popularity. The goal is to have a focus on "meaningful education programs and an emphasis on entrepreneurship. Schools across the country are rolling out similar plans as the race is on to help current players ink deals and show future recruits what their earning potential could be.

Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour, shown here in a file photo, helped create the 'STATEment' initiative. Photo by Steve Manuel/BWI (Steve Manuel/BWI)

"Our why has always been preparing our students for a lifetime of impact, and this new opportunity will allow them to explore entrepreneurship and develop skills which they will carry with them long beyond their time at Penn State," Penn State Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour said in a released statement. "For many years we have had a comprehensive educational program for our students when they arrive on campus and STATEment's educational components are an extension of that program. "We want to inspire our students' entrepreneurial spirit and help them understand the impact their brand has using enhanced education as key part of STATEment. "Penn State's brand and 700,000 living alumni are huge advantages for our students as they explore these new opportunities to make an impact."

Multiple Penn State coaches sounded off on the program, which is more broadly defined by the news release as an initiative with an educational focus "on brand building, social media responsibility, financial literacy, professionalism, media training, interest and values assessment, diversity and inclusion, and alumni and industry relationships." Here's what some of the Lions' coaches had to say in released statements: Head football coach James Franklin: "We are very excited for our students to have this new entrepreneurial opportunity and provide them the education and resources necessary to excel through our STATEment program. STATEment will influence our students in so many ways as they begin their NIL journey with education and support on a variety of topics, including brand building and financial responsibility. We are extremely grateful to have a comprehensive program which will serve our students for a lifetime." Head Men's Basketball Coach Micah Shrewsberry: "STATEment's comprehensive curriculum and tools will be a game-changer as we help our students navigate the Name, Image and Likeness era. The education and services provided to our students by STATEment will not only help them manage and monetize their right of publicity, but more importantly, continue to prepare them for a lifetime of impact beyond their collegiate playing days. We are excited about the ways in which this program can help our students harness the power of the Penn State brand to develop and amplify their own personal brands and make their STATEment." Head Women's Basketball Coach Carolyn Kieger: "What a great opportunity for our students to learn and be able to build their brand while here at Penn State. We are so fortunate to have a living alumni base of more than 700,000 who can help in these efforts for all of our students. These are exciting times in college athletics and Penn State is the perfect place to educate and support our students' entrepreneurship."

