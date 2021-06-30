Column: NCAA bonus year likely to yield few takers

Even before the 2020 college football season was underway, or, in the case of the Big Ten, while it was still canceled altogether, the NCAA signaled it would approve an additional year of eligibility to all participants of its fall sports. Like it had done the previous spring, the ruling body of college athletics agreed that the amended version of the season shouldn’t count against players’ eligibility, and so it wouldn’t. Given the nature of how the season would eventually play out, with MAC teams Miami and Ohio playing the fewest games nationally with only three total, a range spanning from four to seven games played in the Pac-12, anywhere from five to nine games played in the Big Ten, and Alabama’s run to a national championship topping out at 13 games played, the ruling proved to be a practical solution to a complex problem. The question now, of course, regards its application moving forward. While the rules change provided the opportunity for the returns of Jaquan Brisker and Tariq Castro-Fields from Penn State's team last season and opened the door to an additional year of eligibility for transfers into the program Eric Wilson, Derrick Tangelo, and John Lovett, each of whom would have seen their eligibility expire after the 2020 season, the trickier equation begins next offseason. For instance, particularly in the vein of Penn State’s situation at quarterback, could Sean Clifford potentially return for a sixth season with the Nittany Lions and fourth as a starter? Would he even want to if the opportunity existed?

Could Sean Clifford be back for a sixth year in the program? Early indications suggest it unlikely.