Column: NCAA bonus year likely to yield few takers
Even before the 2020 college football season was underway, or, in the case of the Big Ten, while it was still canceled altogether, the NCAA signaled it would approve an additional year of eligibility to all participants of its fall sports.
Like it had done the previous spring, the ruling body of college athletics agreed that the amended version of the season shouldn’t count against players’ eligibility, and so it wouldn’t.
Given the nature of how the season would eventually play out, with MAC teams Miami and Ohio playing the fewest games nationally with only three total, a range spanning from four to seven games played in the Pac-12, anywhere from five to nine games played in the Big Ten, and Alabama’s run to a national championship topping out at 13 games played, the ruling proved to be a practical solution to a complex problem.
The question now, of course, regards its application moving forward.
While the rules change provided the opportunity for the returns of Jaquan Brisker and Tariq Castro-Fields from Penn State's team last season and opened the door to an additional year of eligibility for transfers into the program Eric Wilson, Derrick Tangelo, and John Lovett, each of whom would have seen their eligibility expire after the 2020 season, the trickier equation begins next offseason.
For instance, particularly in the vein of Penn State’s situation at quarterback, could Sean Clifford potentially return for a sixth season with the Nittany Lions and fourth as a starter? Would he even want to if the opportunity existed?
Eric Galko, director of operations for the East-West Shrine Bowl, doesn’t see it.
While the individual circumstances might create flexibility worth exploring for certain cases, those pursuing a path toward the NFL largely won’t be advised to take that route, he said.
“I would say that it's going to leave guys to have the option, which is great, especially if there are injuries or if you want to transfer after the year that's all a benefit to this as well,” Galko said. “But when we've educated athletes on declaring for the draft or not, age comes in to factor.
“If you're a 24-year old rookie in the NFL, there's not a great track record of those guys getting a lot better. So I would say that while it's tempting for a lot of players, I would not expect nor advise players that are saying, 'If I come back to school, I may go around higher,’ because you might not because you're going to be a year older. That's kind of the rub.”
For example, in Clifford’s case at the time of next year’s NFL Draft, he’ll be just two months shy of his 24th birthday. Another year at Penn State taking advantage of the NCAA's bonus season of eligibility, of course, would then put him two months short of 25 years old.
From a program-wide standpoint this offseason, then, the approach has largely been a return to the norm.
At the top of the Nittany Lions’ updated roster, one that lists out 109 players in the program this summer, the following advisory dictates how to read the eligibility of each player:
“Penn State Athletics chose to advance classes as though 2020-21 was a normal year of eligibility. Student-athletes listed as redshirt freshmen in 2021-22 did not officially redshirt in 2020-21 but would have in any other normal year. Extra years of eligibility will be marked on the back end of student-athletes’ career (a “+” symbol will be added on the end of “Sr.” to indicate the extra year of eligibility being used).”
At present, Penn State lists 18 fifth-year seniors including Clifford, Jonathan Sutherland, Cam Sullivan-Brown, Ellis Brooks, Arnold Ebiketie, Drew Hartlaub, Max Chizmar, Fred Hansard, Anthony Whigan, Mike Miranda, Des Holmes, Justin Weller, Winston Eubanks, Chris Stoll, Bradley King, Barney Amor, Jordan Stout, and Dan Vasey. Among those, 11 are on scholarship. Standard fourth-year seniors then number out at six and include Jahan Dotson, Ji’Ayir Brown, Jesse Luketa, Norval Black, Jake Pinegar, and P.J. Mustipher, all of whom are on scholarship.
Considering how Penn State proceeded following the 2020 season, only Castro-Fields and Brisker returning for an extra year despite the likes of Antonio Shelton and Shane Simmons taking the additional season of eligibility at other programs, the approach is likely going to be individualized moving forward. Of the list above, unique cases like Sullivan-Brown, who has missed time due to injury, or junior college products like Whigan, Brown, or Black, all could present opportunities for players who might provide a boost to the roster, having been impacted in some cases more severely by the ramifications of COVID-19 than others. Players seeking a fifth year, rather than a sixth, would also align with the program's approach in the returns of Castro-Fields and Brisker.
Clarified by the NCAA players taking advantage of the bonus year would indeed count against an 85-scholarship limit, though neither Castro-Fields nor Brisker does this year, that answer will also heavily impact the program's path forward for those cases.
Overwhelmingly anticipated to be the exception to the rule, though, the coming offseason and the next few after it will create an interesting dynamic to monitor.
