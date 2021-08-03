BWI Daily: Projecting starters on the Penn State offensive line
Blue White Illustrated's Thomas Frank Carr is back with another episode of his daily podcast, BWI Daily, both as a podcast and video podcast.
In today's episode, T-Frank discusses the likely starters at each position along the Nittany Lions' offensive line ahead of the 2021 season and just days ahead of the program's start of preseason camp.
T-Frank evaluates the talent in Penn State's group of offensive linemen and projects their performance as the start of the campaign begins in one month, including making some projections at the still-unsettled guard positions.
Join T-Frank for the BWI Daily podcast to learn more:
VIDEO PODCAST:
AUDIO PODCAST:
