Better or worse? Setting expectations for Penn State's tight ends

Penn State redshirt sophomore tight end Brenton Strange saw the most reps at the position in 2020. (Mark Selders/Penn State Athletics)

Greg Pickel: Worse

Ok, this is going to raise some eyebrows, but allow me to explain. Penn State's tight ends combined to catch 44 passes for 531 yards and three touchdowns a season ago. I expect those numbers to be slightly down this year, and not because Brenton Strange and Theo Johnson won't be big-time contributors, it's just that they might be asked to do more blocking than route running, which could lead to those numbers being worse. “This offense, it's really fun to play in because we'll go to do some heavy packages, 12 personnel, running the ball down their throat, and then we'll just go out wide and start spreading the field out and throwing the ball around,” Johnson said earlier this year. Collectively, I think fans will be thrilled by the work of the tight ends by the end of the season, but the stats could be worse, which is my thesis for this pick.

David Eckert: Worse

We know that Penn State is pretty optimistic about its tight ends heading into the 2021 season, and with good reason. Brenton Strange, Theo Johnson and Tyler Warren are all exciting talents and have each enjoyed a positive offseason under new tight ends coach Ty Howle to this point. There is every chance that Penn State has a very good season from its tight end group in 2021, but to pick this room to be better than a group that included Pat Freiermuth — despite his injury last season — would require a level of projection that I'm just not willing to meet.



Nate Bauer: Better