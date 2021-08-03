Better or worse? Setting expectations for Penn State's tight ends
Blue White Illustrated's Nate Bauer, Dave Eckert and Greg Pickel are taking stock of the Nittany Lions as the start of the 2021 season quickly approaches.
What are their expectations for each of Penn State's position groups, particularly set against the performances that marked the Nittany Lions' 4-5 campaign in 2020?
No overthinking permitted here: This is an up or down vote across the board.
So, will the Nittany Lions be better or worse at tight end this year from last? Find out their thoughts, below:
BETTER OR WORSE? Defensive Line
Greg Pickel: Worse
Ok, this is going to raise some eyebrows, but allow me to explain.
Penn State's tight ends combined to catch 44 passes for 531 yards and three touchdowns a season ago. I expect those numbers to be slightly down this year, and not because Brenton Strange and Theo Johnson won't be big-time contributors, it's just that they might be asked to do more blocking than route running, which could lead to those numbers being worse.
“This offense, it's really fun to play in because we'll go to do some heavy packages, 12 personnel, running the ball down their throat, and then we'll just go out wide and start spreading the field out and throwing the ball around,” Johnson said earlier this year.
Collectively, I think fans will be thrilled by the work of the tight ends by the end of the season, but the stats could be worse, which is my thesis for this pick.
David Eckert: Worse
We know that Penn State is pretty optimistic about its tight ends heading into the 2021 season, and with good reason.
Brenton Strange, Theo Johnson and Tyler Warren are all exciting talents and have each enjoyed a positive offseason under new tight ends coach Ty Howle to this point.
There is every chance that Penn State has a very good season from its tight end group in 2021, but to pick this room to be better than a group that included Pat Freiermuth — despite his injury last season — would require a level of projection that I'm just not willing to meet.
Nate Bauer: Better
This one is a little more challenging than some of the others in the sense that, no, I flatly don't expect any of Brenton Strange, Theo Johnson and Tyler Warren to be better this season than Pat Freiermuth, the player.
That's not the question, though.
The question is whether they'll be better as a group than the performance of the group last season. And in the wake of Freiermuth's injury that forced him out of action through the bulk of the 2020 schedule, the toes-in-the-water, sneak preview feel of the position is what I think this group will improve upon.
And, in fact, I think the trio, led by Strange, has the opportunity to fulfill so much of what Penn State wants out of its tight ends both as pass-catching offensive threats and as road pavers for the running game. I won't make a pick for which ends the season with the most receptions because, genuinely, I think all three will be viable, reliable options for Sean Clifford, but the end result should be a group that makes a bigger impact than what it did a season ago.
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook