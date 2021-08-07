Adisa Isaac's status updated by Penn State's James Franklin ahead of season
Penn State has updated the status of defensive end Adisa Isaac ahead of the 2021 season.
Isaac suffered an injury this offseason during a non-football-related activity, head coach James Franklin said during the team's media day on Saturday at Beaver Stadium.
A 6-foot-4, 248-pound Brooklyn, N.Y., native, Isaac was expected to fill his biggest role yet in blue and white as an expected starter during his third season, but rumors had swirled in recent days about whether or not he'd be on the field.
"Adisa had an offseason injury, not during football training, but had an offseason injury," Franklin said, "and he will be most likely not available for the season
"You guys know, typically, I don't get into injuries, unless it's something that is going to keep them out for a significant amount of time."
Isaac has previously flashed in a reserve role, headlined by a four tackle, 1.5 sack performance at Maryland as a freshman before five multi-stop games while suiting up in all nine contested during the shortened 2020 season.
To date, his career line features 27 tackles (4.5 for loss), three sacks, and a forced fumble across 20 appearances.
“I feel like last year wasn't my best year. I feel like I have a lot of room to grow and a lot more work to get better, a lot of things to get better on,” Isaac told reporters this spring.
“I’m glad that I got the chance to play. I'm grateful for that opportunity, but I feel like I have a long way to go and I'm just putting my head down and working right now.”
Live Thread: Updates from James Franklin's media day press conference
That work will take on a different approach now, of course, as he works to get back on the field.
"He is doing, unbelievably well," Franklin said. "You never know the way medicine is now, and he has been phenomenal in terms of doing what he needs to do to get back as quickly as he possibly can.
"So, you never know, but he'll be out for a significant amount of time."
Penn State was always set for something of a changing of the guard at the outside spots of the line this season after Shaka Toney and Jayson Oweh left for the NFL while Shane Simmons transferred.
As for what remains, Arnold Ebiketie was the big offseason addition at defensive end, and the Temple transfer will now be asked to take on even more this fall.
A healthy Nick Tarburton has received loads of praise this spring and could now find himself in a starting spot. Zuriah Fisher, Amin Vanover and Smith Vilbert were always expected to be part of the rotation, but their presence should be considerably bigger in it now, and Jesse Luketa could bump up to take snaps at the position, as well.
James Franklin media day news conference takeaways
Other names to know who are likely not ready for extended action but could see time include Bryce Mostella, who enters year two, and true freshman Davon Townley Jr., and Rodney McGraw.
"Obviously, unfortunate about Adisa; I was excited about him as much as anybody," defensive coordinator Brent Pry said. "He's a tremendous athlete, tremendous young man, and I look forward to his return.
"We've obviously, as I said, digested this, and that's part of the game. We've all been around it, and it was full steam ahead and what's our plan."
Penn State opens head coach James Franklin's eighth slate at Wisconsin on Sept. 4.
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook