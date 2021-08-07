Adisa Isaac's status updated by Penn State's James Franklin ahead of season

A 6-foot-4, 248-pound Brooklyn, N.Y., native, Isaac was expected to fill his biggest role yet in blue and white as an expected starter during his third season, but rumors had swirled in recent days about whether or not he'd be on the field.

Isaac suffered an injury this offseason during a non-football-related activity, head coach James Franklin said during the team's media day on Saturday at Beaver Stadium.

Penn State has updated the status of defensive end Adisa Isaac ahead of the 2021 season.

"Adisa had an offseason injury, not during football training, but had an offseason injury," Franklin said, "and he will be most likely not available for the season

"You guys know, typically, I don't get into injuries, unless it's something that is going to keep them out for a significant amount of time."

Isaac has previously flashed in a reserve role, headlined by a four tackle, 1.5 sack performance at Maryland as a freshman before five multi-stop games while suiting up in all nine contested during the shortened 2020 season.

To date, his career line features 27 tackles (4.5 for loss), three sacks, and a forced fumble across 20 appearances.

“I feel like last year wasn't my best year. I feel like I have a lot of room to grow and a lot more work to get better, a lot of things to get better on,” Isaac told reporters this spring.

“I’m glad that I got the chance to play. I'm grateful for that opportunity, but I feel like I have a long way to go and I'm just putting my head down and working right now.”

That work will take on a different approach now, of course, as he works to get back on the field.

"He is doing, unbelievably well," Franklin said. "You never know the way medicine is now, and he has been phenomenal in terms of doing what he needs to do to get back as quickly as he possibly can.

"So, you never know, but he'll be out for a significant amount of time."

Penn State was always set for something of a changing of the guard at the outside spots of the line this season after Shaka Toney and Jayson Oweh left for the NFL while Shane Simmons transferred.