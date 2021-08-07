Live Thread: Updates from James Franklin's media day press conference

Nittany Lion head coach James Franklin kicks off Penn State football's media day with his annual press conference at 12:15 p.m. eastern time.

Blue White Illustrated subscribers can follow along inside The Lions Den for all the latest updates during Franklin's press conference as well as throughout the day as the Nittany Lion football program meets with the media at the start of their 2021 preseason practices.

The order of the day's activities will be as follows:

12:15 p.m. - James Franklin press conference

12:50-1:20 p.m. - Coordinator press conferences with Brent Pry, Mike Yurcich, and Joe Lorig

1:35-2:25 - Player and assistant coach interviews

5 p.m. - Practice updates