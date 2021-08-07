 BlueWhiteIllustrated - Live Thread: Updates from James Franklin's media day press conference
Live Thread: Updates from James Franklin's media day press conference

Nate Bauer • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Senior Editor
@NateBauerBWI
Is in his 16th year covering Penn State football and men's basketball for Blue White Illustrated.

Nittany Lion head coach James Franklin kicks off Penn State football's media day with his annual press conference at 12:15 p.m. eastern time.

Blue White Illustrated subscribers can follow along inside The Lions Den for all the latest updates during Franklin's press conference as well as throughout the day as the Nittany Lion football program meets with the media at the start of their 2021 preseason practices.

The order of the day's activities will be as follows:

12:15 p.m. - James Franklin press conference

12:50-1:20 p.m. - Coordinator press conferences with Brent Pry, Mike Yurcich, and Joe Lorig

1:35-2:25 - Player and assistant coach interviews

5 p.m. - Practice updates

The scoreboard at Penn State's Beaver Stadium during 2021 team media day on Aug. 7. BWI photo
Live Updates: James Franklin preseason media day press conference

*******

