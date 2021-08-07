Three takeaways from James Franklin's Penn State media day press conference

Penn State Nittany Lions football head coach James Franklin met the press on Saturday for Penn State media day. Franklin offered updates on injury status, positional transitions and the installation of new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich's offense as the Nittany Lions enter summer camp. Let's get into some key takeaways from his press conference, below:

Penn State Nittany Lions football head coach James Franklin met the media as pre-season camp opened up. (Penn State Athletics)

Adisa Isaac update

As was rumored heavily this offseason, Penn State football will be without talented defensive lineman Adisa Isaac — likely for the season. Franklin did not elaborate on the specifics of the injury, as per Penn State policy. He did reveal, however, that the injury Isaac suffered did not take place during football training activities. Franklin said Isaac's recovery is going "very well," but that it is unlikely that he plays for the rest of the season.

Jesse Luketa's role

Penn State linebacker Jesse Luketa is set to see his role change significantly heading into the 2021 season. Luketa, a starter at the linebacker spot for the Nittany Lions in 2020, will play a portion of his snaps at defensive end for Penn State moving forward. Franklin revealed that Luketa will practice primarily at defensive end in camp to help him learn the ins and outs of the scheme at that position. He will continue to receive some practice reps at linebacker to ensure he stays sharp there, however. Franklin hinted at the fact that Penn State could develop some specific packages to help get the best out of Luketa's hybrid role.

What is old is new again