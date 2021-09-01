Why Curtis Jacobs could be a crucial part of Penn State football's defense

"You could almost say he could be a safety, just how fast he is," Brisker said.

Just how exceptional is Jacobs' athleticism? Allow preseason All-American safety Jaquan Brisker to weigh in.

From the bits and pieces Penn State Nittany Lions football fans have seen from sophomore linebacker Curtis Jacobs, it's apparent that Penn State has a superior athlete on its hands.

Not bad for a player who weighs in at 6-foot-1, 230 pounds.

Jacobs will start for the Nittany Lion on Saturday at the Sam linebacker position, where he will be asked to play an important role in defensive coordinator Brent Pry's coverage schemes.

Brisker thinks Jacobs would fit well in any of the three linebacker spots the Nittany Lions use in their base defense, but Brandon Smith, who filled the Sam role last season, believes Jacobs is tailor made for that job.

"Hs movements and everything definitely shows that he's meant for that position," Smith said this spring. "Even when he comes back into the box, he's even able to beat blockers and just be efficient within the box.

"The Sam position is a tricky position to even explain because there's so much that you do. Depending on the formation or just in general,, there's a wide variety of things that you have to do. He's not limited at all in terms of his abilities, and that's why he's there at that position."

Jacobs' versatility and unique athletic build at the linebacker position didn't come by coincidence.

Jacobs began his college recruitment as a wide receiver, and Penn State football head coach James Franklin recalled heated conversations with the Jacobs family regarding what position he would play at Penn State.

"I think all of those skills that he learned playing offense in high school, and the ball skills and the play-making ability really translate to that field backer position for us," Franklin said. "He's big and strong and fast and physical, but he also has the ability to cover in space and I think he is very comfortable in space.

"He's really got some safety qualities, which is really what you want at that field backer position, and we think he's got a chance to have a big year for us. We need him to have a big year for us."

Jacobs finished his recruitment as one of the highest-rated linebackers in the nation. He didn't miss Rivals' five-star cut by much as the No. 60 overall prospect in the 2020 class.

With that in mind, perhaps it's not surprising that he played right away. He finished the 2020 season with 64 snaps — a good chunk of action for a true freshman.

Now, the Nittany Lions are relying on him to be much more than a rotational option. In defensive coordinator Brent Pry's system, his athleticism could be a difference maker.

"It's extremely important," veteran Penn State defender Jonathan Sutherland said. "Offenses nowadays are spreading you out a lot, so having a guy there who's athletic, can move in space, is real crucial. I think he's going to do a great job for us this year. I'm really excited about that."